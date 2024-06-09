"No disappointment" - Caitlin Clark doesn't sweat being snubbed on USA Basketball’s Olympic squad

One of the biggest stories in women's basketball this weekend is Caitlin Clark not being named to the USA Women's Basketball Olympic team. After the official roster was released, the 2024 No. 1 pick shared her thoughts on not making the cut.

Following the Indiana Fever's practice on Sunday, Clark answered a few questions from the media. Among the things to come up was her name being left off the women's roster. While it would have been a big honor for the young guard, she isn't getting too caught up in the final decision.

"I know it could have gone either way with me being on the team not being on team," Clark said. ... "Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives you something to work for."

Since entering the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has lived up to the lofty expectations that were set for her. She is averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 assists, and is fresh off posting a career-high 30 points against the Washington Mystics.

As for who made the cut, the United State's roster is loaded with star-level talent. Among those to compete in the Olympics include A'ja Wilson, Brenna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum.

Fever coach addresses Caitlin Clark not being on USA women's basketball roster

Caitlin Clark was not the only person to speak on her being left off the 2024 Olympic roster. Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides was also asked about her star rookie not making the cut.

While sharing her thoughts on the situation, Sides told reporters about the interaction she had with Clark when she got the news. The Fever star plans on using it as motivation as her rookie season in the WNBA rages on.

“A little disappointed of course. She’s my player. That’s the hardest team in the world to make,” Sides said. “The only thing she said was ‘hey coach they woke a monster.’ Which I thought was awesome.”

Some might argue that Caitlin Clark was snubbed from the team, but it’s tough to go against the decision. The Olympic roster is filled with multiple former MVPs and women who are in the prime of their careers. Removing one of them for a rookie, despite her talents, would have been a hard decision to make.

Even though Clark didn’t make it this time around, she’ll have countless opportunities to play for Team USA in the future. Moving forward, she has the potential to be one of the faces of the US women’s team.