"No egos no selfishness": DiJonai Carrington can't stop raving about life in Minnesota after thrashing Liberty without Napheesa Collier

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 11, 2025 05:23 GMT
DiJonai Carrington has experienced a smooth transition joining the league-leading Minnesota Lynx after her stint with the Dallas Wings. On Sunday, she came off the bench and helped steer the Lynx to an 83-71 victory over the reigning champions, the New York Liberty.

Carrington scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists in the win, shooting 6-of-10. She’s reached double figures in each of her three games with the Lynx so far, averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals, with the Lynx remaining undefeated since the trade.

After Sunday’s game, DiJonai Carrington said that despite MVP contender Napheesa Collier being sidelined, adjusting to the Lynx has been straightforward.

“It’s honestly been really easy,” she said. They move the ball, I run the floor, we cut, we screen, we pass the ball until we get a really good shot. There’s no egos, no selfishness. I love it. It’s made it really easy on me.”
Carrington was traded from the Connecticut Sun to Dallas Wings in February as part of a four-team deal. She averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for Dallas, a team currently near the bottom of the WNBA standings.

To acquire Carrington, the Lynx sent Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick to Dallas. The Wings also waived Teaira McCowan to complete the trade.

DiJonai Carrington excited upon learning trade to Lynx

DiJonai Carrington moved from a struggling Dallas squad to the top-ranked Lynx, who continue to hold the league’s best record despite Napheesa Collier’s absence.

On Tuesday, Carrington expressed excitement upon hearing about the trade, saying she meshes well with the team’s winning culture.

"I was excited," Carrington said. "Like I said, I'm a winner, and this is a winning organization.”
“So to be able to come in here this late in the season for a team that's already No. 1 and to feel like there is something you can bring to even boost that what they already are with a five, six game cushion. It's definitely a good feeling."

Beyond fitting in on the court, she’s embraced the team culture off the court by dyeing her hair pink to match the Stud Budz duo of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

