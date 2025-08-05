"No empty calories with Sonia": Podcaster downplays Paige Bueckers' impact in serious praise for Sonia Citron

Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron are two of the best rookies in the WNBA. The former has easily been the Dallas Wings’ most reliable player, while the latter has stood out for the Washington Mystics. The two are expected to contend for Rookie of the Year honors by the end of the season.Podcaster Jaime Lardis weighed in on the Bueckers-Citron debate on Monday. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter):“We can have the conversation. No, I’m not saying Sonia Citron is better than Paige Bueckers — but when it comes to team basketball, Sonia’s stats have more impact. No empty calories with Sonia.”Sonia Citron plays for the Washington Mystics, a more well-balanced and deeper team than the one Paige Bueckers suits up for. Washington is 13-15, not solely because of Citron, while Dallas is 8-21, not because the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft has underperformed.Opponents have Paige Bueckers on top of the list in their scouting report. She averages 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, all team-best numbers, making her the focus of opposing defenses.Meanwhile, Sonia Citron has arguably been just as important for the Washington Mystics, but she has a better team around her. Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin and fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen have been superb for the team. Citron is second in scoring (14.3 ppg), fourth in assists (2.3 apg) and third in rebounds (4.6 rpg). The Mystics have arguably not been as reliant on Citron as the Wings have been on Bueckers. However, Lardis contends, without explanation, why the Washington star has been more impactful than the Dallas point guard.Paige Bueckers wins second straight Rookie of the Month honors while Sonia Citron still looks for onePaige Bueckers has dominated the Rookie of the Month contest, earning the award in June and July. The Dallas Wings point guard won the honor last month after averaging 18.2 ppg, 5.2 apg and 1.8 spg, the best among newcomers.Dallas went 3-7 during that stretch, but not because Bueckers underperformed. On the contrary, the Wings might have done better had her teammates given her better support.Arike Ogunbowale, the former All-Star and the Wings’ resident shooter, averaged 13.1 ppg behind 35.6 % shooting, including 29.3% from deep in July. DiJonai Carrington, the team’s third-best scorer, contributed 7.8 ppg with 33.0% efficiency. Carrington failed to make one 3-pointer in six attempts last month. With little support, teams have been more aggressive in sending help defense against Bueckers.Bueckers is up 2-0 against Sonia Citron in the Rookie of the Month honors.