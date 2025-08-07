"No fouls called": Rickea Jackson reveals battles with brothers behind gritty origin of her stunning hoop game

Rickea Jackson revealed the secret behind her unique basketball style. The LA Sparks forward shared a tweet on Wednesday on her X account. It featured a fan expressing his thoughts on Jackson's game.The fan praised Jackson and compared her game to a cutthroat competition between siblings.&quot;Rickea Jackson hoop like she had all brothers growing up, and they just got after it every day!!&quot; the fan tweeted.Jackson resonated with the fan's statement, calling it her &quot;origin story.&quot; She also shared the secret to her gritty style of play.&quot;Lolll this is literally my origin story. 3 brothers. Only girl. 21 in the backyard in the snow. No fouls called,&quot; Jackson tweeted.Jackson became a cornerstone of the rebuilding Sparks after she was drafted at No. 4 in 2024. She carried the mantle for her team alongside Dearica Hamby. Last season, she recorded13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 45.6% shooting.Jackson was the third-best rookie in terms of points per game. Only Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark averaged more than her; however, Jackson had a higher field goal percentage than them.This season, she he is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 43.2% shooting.Rickea Jackson sheds light on Kelsey Plum's impact on her gameThe LA Sparks acquired Kelsey Plum last offseason in a trade with the Las Vegas Aces. Her arrival bolstered the franchise's roster, helping it compete against teams around the league. The four-time All-Star has also created good chemistry with her teammates, particularly with Rickea Jackson.Plum and Jackson's on-court chemistry was on full display on Tuesday against the Indiana Fever. They combined for 50 points and helped their team win 100-91. After securing the victory, Jackson attended a postgame conference, discussing Plum's impact on her game.&quot;KP (Kelsey Plum) is literally one of the most high IQ players I’ve ever played with,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;The way that she looks at the game, the things that she tells me within the game or even at practice, it has helped grow my game so much. But also the confidence she’s instilled in me. Each and every game, she’s coming up to me and she doesn’t know how much that means to me.&quot;Jackson, Plum and the Sparks will return to action on Thursday to face the Connecticut Sun.