"No, I can't": Kevin Durant's superfan Angel Reese refuses to budge over Suns' superstar while naming her favorite player

Women’s youngest and finest players descended upon the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York for the draft on Monday evening, and Angel Reese was one of the most talked-about stars after landing with the Chicago Sky. The 21-year-old not only impressed with her outfit but also confessed her love for NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

While she interacted with the media, a reporter asked her to choose an NBA player as a 2v2 partner, to which she replied:

“Kevin Durant.”

The reporter then playfully prodded her to pick someone else since "everyone says KD," but Reese doubled down.

"No, I can't. That's my favorite player and he is from DMV, so I can’t pick anyone else,” she added.

Kevin Durant's double championship win wasn't just for him. It cemented his legacy as a DMV legend, inspiring young stars like Angel Reese. He's actively giving back to the community, and rumors of him co-owning the Washington Commanders deepen his local ties, making Reese's admiration all the more understandable.

Angel Reese's viral TikTok with Cameron Brink on draft day

Angel Reese gave fans another glimpse at WNBA draft night with No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink in a Barbie-themed video.

In the dancing clip, the duo showcased their transition from casual streetwear to the dress-up attire they wore for the WNBA draft, and the 1990's hit song Barbie Girl by Aqua played in the background.

Expand Tweet

Reese sported a baggy orange hoodie with track pants while Brink looked casual-cool in the same orange and blue jeans. Surprisingly, Caitlin Clark made a cameo in their video, seen lounging on a couch in the background while scrolling through her phone.

In the spotlight on draft night, the Chicago Sky used the No. 7 pick to draft Reese, pairing her with No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso.

Whether it's the pairing of Reese and Cardoso in Chicago or the LSU legend forming a bond with her new best friend who edged her out for Defensive Player of the Year, it's evident that their NCAA days are now in the past. This exciting group is ready to take their talent to the next level when the WNBA season starts next month.

