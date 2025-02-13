"No one can lead like him": Diana Taurasi showers Geno Auriemma with ultimate praise on 40 year legacy

Diana Taurasi played four years under legendary coach Geno Auriemma. The three-time WNBA champion was featured on SNY's special about Auriemma's career, "Geno & CD." In a sneak peek of part 4 of the episode, Taurasi discusses how people talk about leadership with ease, stating that Auriemma is a real leader given his effect on his groups.

"We talk about leadership a lot in sports. I think we throw that term around pretty loosely. He's an expert in leadership. A lot of people go and watch practice like, 'You guys do very fundamental things.' I'm like, 'Yeah, but no one can lead like him.' No one could take a group of people and lead them like coach can," Taurasi said.

Trending

Geno Auriemma has amassed 1,235 wins during his 40-year tenure with the UConn Huskies. This season, he broke the all-time win record for a head coach, and his current and former players have nothing but good things to say about the veteran.

Despite being in charge of the team for four decades, Auriemma is still learning about the game and even revealed on Tuesday that the three losses the team suffered this season taught him some lessons.

"I don't know because after USC, we didn't play again until after Christmas. We went on a long losing streak or whatever. So, I think we came out of all those games understanding a little bit more about ourselves and each other. That's what those games are for," Auriemma shared. (0:35)

Diana Taurasi celebrated Geno Auriemma after milestone win

After Geno Auriemma recorded his 1,217th victory as head coach of the Huskies and became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, Diana Taurasi had words of appreciation for her former coach.

"I wanna thank you coach… You told me all the things I needed to hear. To make me a better person, a better teammate, a better basketball player. And all those little things day by day, week by week, month by month, you start building this confidence.

"As I see everyone here, whether we played on the same team decades apart, we always put this jersey on to represent you (Auriemma). Because we know how much you love this team, the game of basketball, and your family,” she said.

Expand Tweet

Diana Taurasi's future is still up in the air. Meanwhile, she's making appearances celebrating his former coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback