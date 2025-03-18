"No one defends Angel Reese better than Angel Reese": Jason Whitlock brutally trolls Sky star’s DPOY honor by playing her missed layup live

On Sunday, Angel Reese was named the first-ever Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year. However, Reese wound up watching from the sidelines as Rose BC won the championship of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's league on Monday.

Despite her success this season before suffering a hand injury, former ESPN writer Jason Whitlock was quick to crack jokes at Reese's expense on Tuesday on the latest episode of his "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" show.

While lowlights of Reese from throughout the season played in the background, Whitlock criticized her for her inability to convert at the rim.

"Can we play the clips of all those missed layups, because I think this is how she got defensive player of the year, by lowering her own shooting percentage," Whitlock said. "No one defends Angel Reese better than Angel Reese."

Whitlock's co-host then chimed in.

"If the Republic of China ever needs to renovate the Great Wall that they have, I would contract her," Steve Kim said. "I mean she'd be on the front line laying those things."

Despite their jokes, Reese was named the Unrivaled DPOY, as the league took into account votes from players, coaches, sportswriters and broadcasters.

Angel Reese's hand injury leaves fans concerned ahead of 2025 WNBA season

In the final game of the Unrivaled regular season, Angel Reese played just 13 minutes before exiting the game with a hand injury. While Rose BC was able to get a big win over Vinyl, punching its ticket to the semifinal game on Sunday, Reese's injury left fans concerned.

Given that Reese had previously undergone surgery on the same wrist in September, bringing an end to her WNBA rookie season, there's been speculation that the injury could be problematic when looking ahead at the start of the 2025 campaign.

USA Today's Meghan L. Hall revealed that Rose BC coach Nola Henry had no update on Reese's status. She missed Sunday's semifinal game and Monday's finals.

Since then, there has been no further update on the extent of the injury, or whether Reese will need to undergo surgery again.

With the WNBA preseason set to tip off in May, the hope is that Reese will have plenty of time to recover and get back to 100%. Considering that she's already dealt with surgery on the same wrist, her fans will continue to hold their collective breath in anticipation while awaiting news.

