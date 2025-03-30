"No smoke big back, hippo neck a**": Angel Reese's ex-teammate Alexis Morris trades barbs with Sky star's fan over shady tweets

Angel Reese’s teammate from college, Alexis Morris, was caught in a feud with Chicago Sky fans following comments she made about Reese. Morris made a tweet on Saturday and reposted another, throwing shade at the Sky star. The team’s fans caught wind of Morris’ tweets and immediately called her out:

Morris clapped back, saying:

“Be quiet before I get to talking about you."

The fan then went on to call Morris out for trashing her teammates.

“Girl bye. Trashing your teammates will never be a good look. Everyone wants to support you and then you always gotta go and be weird,” a fan said.

Morris gave a sarcastic reply, saying:

“Im good looking? Thank you🫶🏾”

The fan then went at Morris, calling her someone with a nasty spirit:

“Yes You are a beautiful girl….With CRAZY talent…. With a NASTY spirit. I want you to heal from whatever keep triggering you to go on these rants then delete it," a fan said.

Morris gave a distasteful response:

“This fan page gives me big back energy, you tweet all day. You need a salad. I don’t want no smoke big back, hippo neck a**. Nose be in everybody business, you prolly can smell what’s going on in Africa. You can huh? Nasty spirit? 😂😂😂, " Morris wrote.

The fan then asked Morris to unfollow her if she doesn’t like her content:

Alexis Morris and Angel Reese played together for the LSU Tigers. Together, they led the Tigers to their first-ever NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship against Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Their relationship clearly isn't the same anymore, as Morris often shades Reese on social media.

Angel Reese turns heads with pictures of her bold new hairstyle

Angel Reese has debuted several looks since she made her WNBA debut last season. Her most recent one is a bob cut sitting just above her shoulders. Reese took to Instagram to share pictures of the same:

The 22-year-old made 34 appearances for the Chicago Sky in 2024, recording 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Reese’s defense has also come a long way this summer, and she was awarded the first-ever Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year honor.

However, her efficiency still leaves much to be desired as she shoots just 39.1% from the field. If she can work on that, the 22-year-old has the potential to grow into one of the best players in the WNBA.

