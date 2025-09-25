"No way punitive" - Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb reveals real reason behind Sandy Brondello's dismissal

The New York Liberty fired head coach Sandy Brondello this week, following the team's first-round exit, where they lost to the Phoenix Mercury in three games. Liberty general manager Jonatha Kolb has since revealed the real reason why Brondello was laid off, despite leading the team to a championship in 2024. Kolb said it was a proactive decision and that the Liberty was looking for evolution and innovation for the coming seasons.&quot;This decision was in no way punitive, nor was it reactive,&quot; Kolb said. &quot;But it's instead rooted in being proactive, nor was this decision based solely on the results of this past season. I actually think Sandy did a good job navigating this group through uncharted waters, through injuries and a lack of availability.&quot;&quot;This decision comes after a thorough examination of what the New York Liberty need as we move forward into a future of an ever evolving WNBA. Very serious thought and consideration was made to retaining Sandy, but ultimately, we determined that evolution and innovation is what is needed at this time.&quot;Brondello is the Liberty's winningest coach in history after hiring her in 2022. The former head tactician led New York to the 2024 title, her second championship run after leading the Mercury to the promised land in 2014. Brondello steered the squad through a roller-coaster season marred by struggles and injuries.She coached the team to an impressive 9-0 start, but ultimately finished the regular season as the fifth seed with a 27-17 record, tied with the fourth-seeded Mercury. Liberty star Breanna Stewart expresses gratitude for Sandy Brondello after her firingAfter Sandy Brondello's firing, Liberty star Breanna Stewart expressed gratitude for her former head coach. In an Instagram post, Stewart thanked Brondello for her services with the squad. “eternally thankful for you @brondellosandy ❤️,” Stewart said. The team also gave flowers to Brondello for helping them win their first-ever WNBA championship. “Thank you Coach @brondellosandy, for bringing the Liberty its first championship and leaving an everlasting impact on the franchise.🏆,” the team wrote on social media. Brondello started coaching in 2005 after a five-year career as a player in the WNBA. Brondellos is expected to be one of the most sought-after coaches for the 2026 WNBA season.