"No weapon formed against me shall prosper": DiJonai Carrington drops unmissable message after getting traded by Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington sent a message to her detractors on Sunday following the blockbuster trade that sent her to the Minnesota Lynx after 20 games with the Dallas Wings.In a post on X, Carrington said that attempts to bring her down would not succeed because of her faith.“Unfortunately for yall, NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER. God always gon have my back because ima always give HIM all the glory,” she wrote.DiJonai Carrington joined the Wings in February via a four-team trade. She averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Wings, who have been one of the bottom teams in the WNBA this season.The Lynx sent forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson, and their 2027 WNBA second-round pick to the Wings, who also waived Teaira McCowan to complete the deal.Dallas has been active in the trade market this season, last month sending forward NaLyssa Smith, Carrington’s girlfriend, to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first-round pick.DiJonai Carrington thanks Wings fans, reacts to move to MinnesotaDiJonai Carrington had been enjoying the second-best season of her five-year WNBA career before she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx. However, her individual performance as a backcourt partner to star guards Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale didn’t translate to wins.Despite the team’s struggles, Carrington emerged as a culture-setter in Dallas through her hard-nosed defense and off-court chemistry, especially with Bueckers.In a separate post on X, Carrington expressed gratitude to her former teammates and Wings fans, and shared her excitement about joining the Lynx. She also noted she would be switching from her longtime jersey No. 21, currently worn by Kayla McBride, to No. 3.“Thank youuuu sm, Dallas fans and my teammates🥹💙 i love yall &amp; jus know I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else,” she wrote.“Minnyyyy fans 👀 yk what time it issss tho. locked in, 🎧TMUUUU💺💚🙌🏽 Oh &amp; #3Jonai is bykeee😺”With the trade, Carrington moves from the 8-21 Wings (third-worst in the league, ahead of only the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun) to the league-best Lynx, who hold a 24-5 record, led by MVP favorite Napheesa Collier.