"No weapon formed against me shall prosper": DiJonai Carrington drops unmissable message after getting traded by Dallas Wings

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 04, 2025 03:21 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
DiJonai Carrington drops unmissable message after getting traded by Dallas Wings - Image source: Getty

DiJonai Carrington sent a message to her detractors on Sunday following the blockbuster trade that sent her to the Minnesota Lynx after 20 games with the Dallas Wings.

In a post on X, Carrington said that attempts to bring her down would not succeed because of her faith.

“Unfortunately for yall, NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER. God always gon have my back because ima always give HIM all the glory,” she wrote.
DiJonai Carrington joined the Wings in February via a four-team trade. She averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Wings, who have been one of the bottom teams in the WNBA this season.

The Lynx sent forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson, and their 2027 WNBA second-round pick to the Wings, who also waived Teaira McCowan to complete the deal.

Dallas has been active in the trade market this season, last month sending forward NaLyssa Smith, Carrington’s girlfriend, to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first-round pick.

DiJonai Carrington thanks Wings fans, reacts to move to Minnesota

DiJonai Carrington had been enjoying the second-best season of her five-year WNBA career before she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx. However, her individual performance as a backcourt partner to star guards Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale didn’t translate to wins.

Despite the team’s struggles, Carrington emerged as a culture-setter in Dallas through her hard-nosed defense and off-court chemistry, especially with Bueckers.

In a separate post on X, Carrington expressed gratitude to her former teammates and Wings fans, and shared her excitement about joining the Lynx. She also noted she would be switching from her longtime jersey No. 21, currently worn by Kayla McBride, to No. 3.

“Thank youuuu sm, Dallas fans and my teammates🥹💙 i love yall & jus know I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else,” she wrote.
“Minnyyyy fans 👀 yk what time it issss tho. locked in, 🎧TMUUUU💺💚🙌🏽 Oh & #3Jonai is bykeee😺”

With the trade, Carrington moves from the 8-21 Wings (third-worst in the league, ahead of only the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun) to the league-best Lynx, who hold a 24-5 record, led by MVP favorite Napheesa Collier.

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

