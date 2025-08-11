"Nobody's gonna try to b**ch us" - NY Liberty guard drops no-nonsense take on teams pushing tempo vs Sabrina Ionescu & Co.

The New York Liberty have struggled without Breanna Stewart in the lineup. They are 3-4 since the two-time MVP suffered a knee injury against the LA Sparks late last month. Teams have been trying to push the pace and crash the boards harder without Stewie on the floor.

Natasha Cloud said when asked about opposing teams wanting to generate transition points or opportunities against the defending champs (via Myles Ehrlich):

"Teams try to push it at us. Teams are really trying to test our toughness. I don't know about y'all, but nobody's gonna try to b**ch us, and I mean that in the most respectful way. … We need to up the toughness aspect."

The Minnesota Lynx had huge success against the New York Liberty on Sunday by pushing the pace. Behind Courtney Williams, the Lynx scored 14 transition points to New York’s 4, a key advantage in Minnesota’s 83-71 win.

For most of the season, Sabrina Ionescu and Co. have held up well when teams attack them on the break. Per WNBA stats, they allow just 9.6 FB points per game, the fourth-best in the league. New York’s problems have not come from transition but from effort around the rim, with or without Breanna Stewart.

This season, the Liberty are allowing 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, the worst in the league. They also are surrendering 11.9 second-chance points, the second-worst mark among 13 teams.

Natasha Cloud was spot on about New York stepping up its toughness. The team could improve much if they compete for rebounds better.

Sabrina Ionescu’s Liberty have fifth-toughest remaining schedule, per report

The New York Liberty own a 20-11 record following their latest loss to the Minnesota Lynx. They are in a tie with the Atlanta Dream for the second-best mark in the WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu has been playing well, but the team needs a boost on offense. Breanna Stewart, who looks to return before her birthday on Aug. 27, could inject the team with much-needed offensive firepower.

New York needs a Stewart return or a significant improvement on both ends to host a first-round playoff series. According to Tankathon, they have the fifth toughest schedule remaining. Only the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever, Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx have more difficult slates to end the regular season.

The Liberty have 13 games remaining, including showdowns against the Lynx twice, the Atlanta Dream, the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever. They also have future encounters with the Seattle Storm and the Golden State Valkyries.

If New York can’t shake off their so-so performances, it could be on the road to open the playoffs.

