"Nobody wanted Nalyssa": Curt Miller’s bold confession about recruiting DiJonai Carrington via NaLyssa Smith stuns fans

NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington, two important players to Dallas, were the focus of attention when Curt Miller and Chris Koclanes were hired by the the franchise this offseason to take over the executive vice president and general manager role and head coach job.

Part of the new era in Dallas was blossomed by a blockbuster four-team trade this offseason where the Wings acquired Tyasha Harris, DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith from the Connecitcut Sun and the Indiana Fever.

Miller spoke about the trade on Saturday during the Wings preseason game against the Toyota Antelopes.

"It was a lot of puzzle pieces to get to that trade and some free agency. Chris had some non-negotiables as we got closer on trade deals. Ty Harris was a non-negotiable. Had to be a part of the deal. We knew if we could get NaLyssa in a trade that we could get DiJonai through free agency too so it all worked out, but a lot of work went into that night," Miller said.

Some fans were shocked to hear the Wings' general manager speak so openly about what went into the trade with one specific fan suggesting that Smith was not wanted by the Indiana Fever or any team for that matter.

"Not surprising nobody wanted Nalyssa. Yet we were gaslight into thinking we gave up too much for sophie [Cunningham]," one fan said.

Carrington and Smith are one of the WNBA's known couples and their relationship stems back to their time playing in college at Baylor.

Carrington and Harris have been teammates since Harris was traded from Dallas to Connecticut in 2023.

Harris now returns to the team that originally drafted her in 2020. Sophie Cunningham was also a part of the four-team trade as she left the Pheonix Mercury after sitting six seasons to join Indiana.

NaLyssa Smith highlights DiJonai Carrington's defensive ability

DiJonai Carrington is coming off the best season of her career after being named the WNBA Most Improved Player last season with the Connecticut Sun.

Carrington averaged 12.7 points and five rebounds in her first full season of starting, but it was her defensive ability that got her on the court in general.

Smith discussed Carrington's defensive talents with reporters last week and highlighted Carrington's willingness to compete on the defensive end.

"I think it's just her will to play defense. A lot of people don't embrace defense and she really embraces that and she knows that's what she's great at. She always has high energy and she wants to play defense so I think that's what makes her a great defender," Smith said.

The Dallas Wings will start their rebuild on Friday as the open the regular season against the Minnesota Lynx.

