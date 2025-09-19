  • home icon
  • "Not corny": Antonio Brown makes major compliment as Kelsey Plum's glamorous photo goes viral

"Not corny": Antonio Brown makes major compliment as Kelsey Plum's glamorous photo goes viral

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 19, 2025 14:30 GMT
"Not corny": Antonio Brown makes major compliment as Kelsey Plum's glamorous photo goes viral

LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum turned heads with her latest photo on Thursday, earning a response from former NFL champion, Antonio Brown. The wide receiver offered a major compliment as Plum's glamorous photo went viral.

The WNBA All-Star's picture was shared by a handle on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Plum was seen mid-wardrobe change during a photoshoot, wearing a cream swimsuit while removing a black mesh skirt. The guard also sported brown-framed sunglasses while showcasing her bare-skinned posterior to the camera.

"You know what that popcorn video of her was actually hilarious and not corny," Brown wrote.
Brown’s remark referenced a 2024 clip of Plum, where the guard was seen awkwardly eating popcorn during a courtside appearance. Many fans called Plum’s actions at the game “corny,” but Brown used the moment to defend her after her photo went viral.

Plum seems to be keeping herself occupied as she begins her offseason following the Sparks’ playoff miss. The franchise fell short of postseason qualification, ending the regular season two games behind the eighth-seeded Valkyries in the standings. Despite a disappointing end for the team, Plum had a great first season in Los Angeles.

After being traded by the Aces, Plum led the team with 19.5 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Kelsey Plum expresses heartfelt gratitude to Sparks fans while setting the standards for the upcoming season

The Sparks' season came to an end after a 103-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. This concluded a season filled with ups and downs for the purple and gold as they failed to qualify for the postseason.

Plum spoke to the media after the game and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the fans while setting the standards for the upcoming season.

"We're here to win and playoffs are a standard, and moving forward, just want to let you guys know that things are changing here," Plum said. "We were fourth in attendance this year ... I just appreciate, from the bottom of my heart, all you guys, hardworking people. We'll be back."

The Sparks endured an injury-hit season in 2025 and will hope to do better next season.

Edited by Krutik Jain
