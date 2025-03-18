"Not too late to delete this": Angel Reese’s coach doesn’t mince words in fiery reply to hater after major triumph 

Angel Reese’s Rose BC coach didn’t mince any words while replying to a hater following their major Unrivaled triumph. The Rose BC led by Chelsea Gray defeated Vinyl BC to become the first-ever Unrivaled champions on Monday.

Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens and Chelsea Gray led the way for the team and combined for 58 points in the winning effort. Following their win, Rose BC coach, Nola Henry took to X to clap back at a hater:

“HURRY! It’s not too late to delete this 😂🌹” wrote Henry

Despite the criticism, Henry did a fine job at leading Rose BC during Unrivaled’s inaugural season. The team finished second in the six-team league’s standings winning eight out of 14 games. The Lunar Owls were the only team that had a better record (13-1). Furthermore, Chelsea Gray from Rose BC flourished under Henry’s guidance.

She was awarded the first-ever Unrivaled Finals MVP and was also named to the All-Univaled first team. Gray recorded 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 14 appearances. Furthermore, Angel Reese also had a stellar season and won the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year award.

Reese recorded 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Unfortunately, she picked up a wrist injury during the last game of the regular season and had to sit out during the playoffs.

But Henry managed to coach her team to victory despite missing one of her best players, a feat that will serve as a stellar reminder of her quality as a coach.

“Play at the highest level”: Angel Reese’s coach Nola Henry reflects on the impact of Unrivaled

Angel Reese and Co. were featured on Good Morning America on Tuesday following their Unrivaled Championship win over Vinyl BC. During their time on the show, Rose BC coach, Nola Henry, was asked about the impact of the Unrivaled League. She gave a candid answer:

“Overall I would just say the impact is just the opportunity it gives all of these players, these women. They go out there and play at the highest level and compete at the highest level and just go out there to play with so passion.”

From her humble beginnings as an intern at the Connecticut Sun, Nola Henry has now immortalized herself as an Unrivaled Champion. It’ll be interesting to see what she has in store for us next season.

