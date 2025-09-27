  • home icon
  "Not letting women pop sh*t": Mystics forward comes to Cheryl Reeve's defense as she lashes out at 'weak' refs amid dramatic Mercury vs. Lynx game

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 27, 2025 16:10 GMT
&quot;Not letting women pop sh*t&quot;: Mystics forward comes to Cheryl Reeve
The WNBA semifinal between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury has been tightly contested, with Game 3 packed with high-stakes drama. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had a tense on-court moment, drawing support from Mystics forward Shakira Austin.

The Washington Mystics star expressed her support for Reeve on X (formerly Twitter), while lashing out at the referees and calling them "weak."

"Not letting women pop shi….WEAKKKKKK," Austin tweeted on Friday.
Austin’s remarks addressed Reeve’s on-court outburst, which came as she criticized the referees for their controversial calls. Game 3 featured several physical altercations between the teams, culminating in a tense showdown between Reeve and the officials.

However, things fell apart with 30 seconds remaining as Napheesa Collier went down after a steal by Alyssa Thomas, which many viewed as a personal foul. The referees disagreed, causing Cheryl Reeve to erupt at the officials and require restraint from her coaching staff.

This confrontation led to her ejection, while Collier was assisted off the court, reportedly sustaining an ankle injury during the play. This was a rare moment for Reeve, who often has a calm demeanour.

The outburst, however, brought attention to an ongoing WNBA concern over officiating, a topic debated widely by both fans and players. With Collier expected to miss the next game and the Mercury ahead 2-1 in the series, the Lynx are facing elimination and will need a strong performance on Thursday if they hope to reach back-to-back Finals.

Cheryl Reeve criticizes the WNBA's officiating after the Lynx's loss against the Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury could reach the WNBA Finals with a win on Sunday, but their Game 3 win has been marred with controversy. The officiating during the game has been hugely debated by fans and players and was heavily criticized by Cheryl Reeve.

During the post-game conference, Reeve went off on the officials while calling for change.

"We talked about how dangerous it can be,” Reeve said. “You're hearing it from the other series… when you let the physicality happen, people get hurt. There's fights. And this is the look that our league wants for some reason."

Continuing to express her frustration, Reeve offered a fiery response to the Game 3 referees and their officiating.

"Semi-finals playoff worthy is f*cking malpractice," Reeve thundered.

The Minnesota Lynx will head to Game 4 with a mountain to climb as they look to beat the Mercury at PHX Arena.

Arian Kashyap

