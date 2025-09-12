"Not a lonely fight we're fighting": Paige Bueckers takes immense pride in fighting for new CBA as WNBA looks at potential lockout

Even though the WNBA may be headed toward a lockout, Paige Bueckers knows that the WNBPA has plenty of supporters standing behind them. With negotiations still ongoing, the league could be headed for a lockout if the two sides can't come to an agreement.

Although players don't want a lockout, Bueckers spoke to members of the press after Dallas' final game of the regular season on Thursday. As she explained, the negotiations are bigger than her.

"It’s not a lonely fight that we’re fighting… to get that support it means a lot… we know how important we are to this league… very grateful for the players who paved the way… it’s all about the next generation… we just sacrifice so much… we just believe we’re a huge part in this and should be rewarded that way."

The league has until Oct. 31 to negotiate on a new CBA. Once the deadline passes, however, we will officially be in lockout territory.

Throughout the WNBA's history, there has never been a lockout; however, with more interest surrounding the league than ever before, players are eager to claim their share of the pie. Whether the 2026 season winds up being impacted, only time will tell.

WNBA insider says new deal is "increasingly unlikely" before Oct. 31

While the WNBPA preemptively opted out of the CBA at the end of last season, there has been little progress on a deal so far.

According to WNBA insider Annie Costabile, who spoke with a source familiar with negotiations, the two sides are unlikely to reach a deal before the Oct. 31 extension.

WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson relayed a statement to Front Office Sports, questioning whether the league is trying to run out the clock:

“The players are working diligently to achieve a transformational CBA that builds on the growth, momentum, and positive news surrounding women’s sports and the W.

"As we approach the 60-day mark, the league’s lack of urgency leaves players wondering if it is focused on making this work or just running out the clock. Fans do not want that. They are with the players in demanding a new standard for the W.”

If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement before the Oct. 31 deadline, the next best hope is that the two sides agree to an extension, which would buy more time to negotiate before a lockout becomes imminent.

