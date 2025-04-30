"Not reporting to training camp or?": Fans question Dominique Malonga’s status for Storm after EuroLeague sighting ahead of preseason

Dominique Malonga did not join her Seattle Storm teammates for training camp on Sunday. Storm coach Noelle Quinn told reporters after the first official workout that they are “in communication” with the French rising basketball star. Quinn added that she will give “updates” about Malonga’s status this week.

Ad

A clip of Malonga watching basketball at the Adidas Arena in Paris created a social media buzz. Fans promptly reacted to her appearance at courtside in a game between Fenerbahce and Paris in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague:

“soooo Malonga not reporting to training camp or???”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan said:

“Hmmmm. Holding herself out until after the Euro tournament?”

Another fan added:

“Nope she’s reporting Her season ended less than a week ago”

@mofaya_ continued:

“I mean, they did say she was gonna be reporting late. They just didn't tell us how late late was.”

@jnsanchez jumped on the same thread:

“it's been less than a week since her season ended lol”

Ad

The Seattle Storm made Dominique Malonga the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. After Paige Bueckers went to the Dallas Wings, the Storm did not waste time picking the 6-foot-6 phenom. The 19-year-old center is expected to have a big role in Noelle Quinn’s system in her rookie season.

Malonga played for ASVEL in France this season. After the team went out in the quarterfinals of the Ligue Feminine de Basketball on Wednesday, Malonga is yet to report for training camp.

Ad

The Seattle Storm have little time to spare before their first preseason game on May 4 against the Connecticut Sun. They will be hoping Dominique Malonga will arrive sooner rather than later to prepare for their season opener on the road against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Seattle Storm could have one of the best frontcourts in the WNBA after drafting Dominique Malonga

Before draft night, the Seattle Storm had Ezi Magbegor and Li Yueru as their centers. After landing Dominique Malonga at No. 2, the Storm arguably have one of the best frontcourts in the WNBA.

Ad

Storm coach Noelle Quinn could start with Skylar Diggins-Smith, Alysha Clark, Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. In certain matchups, Quinn could start Malonga at power forward alongside Magbegor, who will play center.

Some of the top teams in the WNBA like the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces have imposing frontlines. The Magbegor-Malonga pairing could push the Storm to that category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More