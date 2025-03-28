"Not in the same stratosphere" - Fans rip article bemoaning Caitlin Clark's massive popularity in 'White America' compared to Paige Bueckers

Over the past five years, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have been two of the top names in women's college basketball. Despite both being highly-touted prospects, fans ripped a publication for overly diving into their levels of popularity.

Since her historic run in Iowa, Clark has broken into the mainstream as one of the most notable names across all sports. While Bueckers has become a more prominent figure in basketball, she hasn't nearly been on the same meteoric rise as the Indiana Fever guard.

In a recent story for The Guardian published on Thursday, journalist Ethan Thomas broke down the difference between Caitlin Clark and Buekcers. Primarily, how "white America" hasn't taken to the UConn star the same way they have the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

"To bounce back from a series of serious injuries is amazing in itself, but to come back arguably better than she was before deserves a standing ovation. And, yet, Bueckers doesn’t receive the same fawning attention from large parts of white America as Clark, a player of similar skills. Why?"

As the article started to making rounds on social media, fans commented on the disparity between the two rising stars.

"This is a completely embarrassing article! Caitlin Clark is a worldwide phenomenon who's playing style has drawn a level of hype that hasn't been seen in basketball in a decade. Paige Bueckers is just a very good player who's play style is efficient but has 0 flair," an X user posted.

"Paige is also not on the same stratosphere as CC as a player. It's not high school anymore," the fan added.

"Any hooper knows that CC is special. Magic, Steph….," another fan said.

Fans chimed in on how skill level played a key part in Clark's massive rise to fame, not the color of her skin.

"It’s almost as if it wasn’t JUST cause she was white!?!? who would’ve thought," one fan said.

"Paige is a great player just like Reese is but they are not at the same level as Clark," another fan tweeeted.

"Paige didn’t completely change the game like CC did. She’s elite in college but her game is what it is even as good as she is," a fan wrote.

Bueckers is currently wrapping up her final season at UConn before likely being the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark has not been shied away from talking about privilege

Amid her historic rookie season, Caitlin Clark saw her name weaponized in hurtful agendas on numerous occasions. While she understands that she can't control other people's actions, she's never shied away from the idea of benefiting from privilege.

In December, Time Magazine named Clark the Athlete of the Year for 2024. Following the nomination, she did a lenghty interview with the publication to discuss various topics.

Among the things Clark spoke about in her interview was race and the privilege that might come with it. While opening up on the subject, she reflected on how important it is for a light to be shined on the black players who have helped carry the WNBA over the years.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.

"The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important."

Understanding the reach she has with her platform, Caitlin Clark is looking to elevate all of the league's unique talents.

