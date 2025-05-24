"Not surprised if Chris Koclanes gets fired after this season" - WNBA fans erupt as Dallas Wings skid to 4 straight losses under new head coach

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes drew the flak from fans after losing four straight games to start the 2025 WNBA season.
On Saturday, the Wings suffered an 83-75 road loss to the Atlanta Dream, dropping them to the bottom of the standings at 0-4.
One fan speculated that Koclanes will spend just one season in Dallas. He was hired in December to replace Latricia Trammell, who went 31-49 in two seasons with the Wings.
Other fans called for Koclanes' firing.
Here are other fan reactions:
A fan compared Koclanes to the legendary Geno Auriemma, who coached 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers with the UConn Huskies.
The Dallas job is Koclanes' first head coaching gig. He previously served as an assistant coach with the LA Sparks, the Connecticut Sun and the USC Trojans.
In Koclanes' time with the Sun, he was a defensive coordinator under then-head coach Curt Miller, currently the Wings executive vice president and general manager.
On Saturday, NaLyssa Smith led five Dallas players in double figures with 13 points. Bueckers finished with 11 points and five assists on 4-for-15 shooting.
"This group has a fight within them" - Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes shares takeaway on fourth straight defeat
In the postgame interview following Saturday's loss, Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes was asked about his takeaways from the team's four-straight loss. Dallas had a one-point lead after the first quarter, but the Atlanta Dream's lead went up to 20.
"I'm encouraged by our continued fight and not laying over," Koclanes said. "There were opportunities where which way is this going to go? And every single time, it's gone in a way that tells me that this group has a fight within them. So, that's something that you can get behind."
Dallas finished last season with a 9-31 record, the second-worst in the WNBA. They are in the same spot this year.
Wings fans have increased expectations for their team this season. After missing the playoffs, Dallas underwent a massive roster overhaul, with notable additions like Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington. However, Chris Koclanes and Co. have several things to iron out.
Dallas returns to action on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.