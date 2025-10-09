"Not my will but His" - Hailey Van Lith shares emotional ankle injury update from hospital bed following rookie season setback on Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith shared an update on her postseason surgery to repair an ankle injury.In her Instagram story on Thursday, Van Lith posted a photo in a hospital bed with her father, Corey Van Lith. Her ankle was wrapped post-surgery.&quot;Not my will but His! Time to get the ankle right!&quot; Van Lith wrote.Hailey Van Lith's Instagram story on Thursday (Credits: IG/@haileyvanlith)Van Lith last played on Aug. 25 and missed the Sky's final seven games due to an ankle issue. Before that, she was sidelined at several points of the season as she nursed the ankle injury.Van Lith appeared in just 29 games in her rookie season. Her minutes increased as Chicago was hounded by several injuries, most notably to veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in June.She played her best game during the Sky's 78-66 win against the Connecticut Sun on June 15. Van Lith led the team with 16 points and five rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting (1-for-2 from 3-point range).Chicago selected Van Lith with the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. The 5-foot-9 guard put up 3.5 points and 1.6 assists in 12.4 minutes in 29 games.Hailey Van Lith to join Unrivaled's second seasonHailey Van Lith confirmed during the Chicago Sky's exit interviews last month that she will be part of the roster of Unrivaled's second season. Van Lith's teammate, Angel Reese, competed in the inaugural season and won Unrivaled's first championship.During the team's exit interviews on Sept. 12, Van Lith talked about the offseason and her recovery from the ankle injury that forced her to miss 15 games.&quot;The biggest thing for me is figuring out what state my body needs to be in to play at the level I need to play to be successful in the WNBA,” Van Lith said. &quot;If I lead with that and being as in shape as possible and recomping my body, I think working on the skill-set things and the on-court things are going to come a lot easier.&quot;Reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum headline the players who are joining Unrivaled's 2026 season. The 3-on-3 league announced two new teams, bringing the total teams to eight in its second season.