“Nothing compared to what they did to Caitlin Clark”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers’ coach makes major demand on star rookie keeps taking brutal hits

Paige Bueckers was held to nine points as the Dallas Wings lost to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. The Wings’ No. 1 pick has hit a rough patch, scoring 20 points over her last two games after exploding for a career-high 44 points against the LA Sparks on Wednesday.Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s loss, Chris Koclanes called out the referees, who he believes did a bad job of protecting his team’s star player.“It's physical, the whistle is not going our way, and I see [Paige] just get run over... She's boxing out, and just getting absolutely run over and thrown to the ground,” Koclanes said. “Like, how many times does she have to be on the ground for us to start protecting her and cleaning up the physicality?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKoclanes’ stand for Paige Bueckers stirred WNBA fans on social media, who reacted to his comments, citing Caitlin Clark’s treatment. Fans have pitted the players against each other since the Wings guard’s debut and are now debating how they are officiated.“Nothing compared to what they did to CC!” one fan said.“Well, welcome to the club, call CC up and ask her how she deals with it,” said another fan.Fans also disagreed with Koclanes’ view, with some calling Bueckers a “flopper” while others said that she is protected by the league.“What?!? She’s a huge flopper,” said one fan.“Please shut up. She’s the most protected player in the league,” another fan said.Fans also came to Paige Bueckers’ support, agreeing with Koclanes’ comments.“Got pushed, shoved all game and they wasn’t called. She had 2/2 ft when she should’ve had more,” one fan said.“They can’t stand white girl besting them cleanly,” a fan wrote.Fans react to Chris Koclanes' comments on refereesPaige Bueckers is the favorite to win the 2025 Rookie of the Year awardIt's no surprise to see Paige Bueckers leading the charge for the 2025 Rookie of the Year award. The UConn alum has come into the league, firing on all cylinders, averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 31 games.She has not only been one of the best rookies from her class but also one of the better players in the league this season. While Bueckers has enjoyed a good run in her rookie year, it has not translated to success for her team.The Dallas Wings find themselves holding the last position on the table and will be headed to the draft lottery for the second consecutive season.