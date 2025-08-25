  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • “Nothing compared to what they did to Caitlin Clark”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers’ coach makes major demand on star rookie keeps taking brutal hits

“Nothing compared to what they did to Caitlin Clark”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers’ coach makes major demand on star rookie keeps taking brutal hits

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 25, 2025 15:59 GMT
Fans react as Paige Bueckers&rsquo; coach criticizes WNBA referees
Fans react as Paige Bueckers’ coach criticizes WNBA referees (Credits: Getty)

Paige Bueckers was held to nine points as the Dallas Wings lost to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. The Wings’ No. 1 pick has hit a rough patch, scoring 20 points over her last two games after exploding for a career-high 44 points against the LA Sparks on Wednesday.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s loss, Chris Koclanes called out the referees, who he believes did a bad job of protecting his team’s star player.

“It's physical, the whistle is not going our way, and I see [Paige] just get run over... She's boxing out, and just getting absolutely run over and thrown to the ground,” Koclanes said. “Like, how many times does she have to be on the ground for us to start protecting her and cleaning up the physicality?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Koclanes’ stand for Paige Bueckers stirred WNBA fans on social media, who reacted to his comments, citing Caitlin Clark’s treatment. Fans have pitted the players against each other since the Wings guard’s debut and are now debating how they are officiated.

“Nothing compared to what they did to CC!” one fan said.
“Well, welcome to the club, call CC up and ask her how she deals with it,” said another fan.
Ad

Fans also disagreed with Koclanes’ view, with some calling Bueckers a “flopper” while others said that she is protected by the league.

“What?!? She’s a huge flopper,” said one fan.
“Please shut up. She’s the most protected player in the league,” another fan said.

Fans also came to Paige Bueckers’ support, agreeing with Koclanes’ comments.

“Got pushed, shoved all game and they wasn’t called. She had 2/2 ft when she should’ve had more,” one fan said.
Ad
“They can’t stand white girl besting them cleanly,” a fan wrote.
Fans react to Chris Koclanes&#039; comments on referees
Fans react to Chris Koclanes' comments on referees

Paige Bueckers is the favorite to win the 2025 Rookie of the Year award

It's no surprise to see Paige Bueckers leading the charge for the 2025 Rookie of the Year award. The UConn alum has come into the league, firing on all cylinders, averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 31 games.

Ad

She has not only been one of the best rookies from her class but also one of the better players in the league this season. While Bueckers has enjoyed a good run in her rookie year, it has not translated to success for her team.

The Dallas Wings find themselves holding the last position on the table and will be headed to the draft lottery for the second consecutive season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications