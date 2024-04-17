"Nothing to fix, it’s called capitalism": WNBA fans left in shock as Caitlin Clark's rookie salary only 0.6% of Victor Wembanyama's $12M deal

It was a surreal moment for Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday night, as she was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever. Interestingly, X user Highland Cattle News (@FreeCattleNews) posted that Clark is estimated to make $76,000 as a rookie, which is 0.6% of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's $12 million earnings in his first year.

When it comes to Caitlin Clark's contract with the Indiana Fever, she is signed to a four-year, $333,056 deal with a $97,000 player option by 2027. This news garnered the attention of several fans, especially when compared to Wembanyama's four-year, $55 million contract with the Spurs.

Many shared their strong reactions to the post about Caitlin Clark on X.

"There's nothing to fix, it's called capitalism. If WNBA numbers improve, the players will get paid. No one watched it currently. Name 5 teams without googling," a fan posted.

Meanwhile, X user Alejandro Leyva (@Alejandr0Leyva) commented on the Caitlin Clark predicament by arguing that the root of the issue stems from "supply and demand," which continues to hamper the WNBA.

"WNBA can't pay what it doesn't produce, there isn't a pay gap here. It essentially comes down to supply and demand; the sport may be growing which is amazing for women and fans but it will definitely take at least another decade for the WNBA to reach a quarter of what the NBA brings in revenue," the fan posted.

Additionally, user The Real White Jake (@snitewake) talked about the shared revenue process between the NBA and WNBA while pointing out that Caitlin Clark has enough star power to propel the league's ratings.

"It's just simple economics. The NBA shares revenue with the WNBA just to keep the league afloat. I'm certain Clark will make significantly more money through endorsements. She may have a large enough impact to help the WNBA raise their average pay scale going forward," the fan posted.

X user At a loss (@avenger22898), on the other hand, highlighted that the NBA shifted in terms of revenue and salary cap per team when Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan arrived in the professional league. With how much traction Caitlin Clark has gained through her college career, there's a strong possibility she will be able to bring that energy to the WNBA.

"It's a product of the respective popularity of the women's game, but that should start to change soon! Big personalities bring eyes, bring money; for example, the year before Jordan was drafted the salary cap per team was $3 million. By 1999, when he initially retired: $30 mil," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Shiloh Carder (@SportzAssassin) compared the average attendance by fans per game, along with how much the NBA earns per year from broadcast rights.

"NBA averages 18,000 per game in attendance in an 82 game schedule. WNBA averages 8,000 per game in attendance in a 36 game schedule. WNBA earns $60 million a year on broadcast rights. NBA earns 2.7 billion a year on broadcast rights. That could jump to $6-$7 billion with next deal," the fan posted.

User BrysonDaws (@S6Sweaty) used the earnings of a streamer from how many viewers they had to make the point across.

"It's the same as a streamer getting 75k a year for averaging 900 viewers and the next streamer getting 25 million a year for averaging 30k viewers. Wemby probably entertained more people in one year than any WNBA player their whole career," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, X user Wellington Talkpa (@Talkpaw) commented that Caitlin Clark should have opted for the Big 3 contract offer, which was reportedly worth $5 million.

"She should have taken the Big 3 contract. Clark can earn endorsement money anywhere. What they pay women athlete is absolutely ludicrous," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how the WNBA will address the difference in pay from the NBA in the following years.

Given Caitlin Clark's contract, Kelsey Plum previously discussed what WNBA players are looking for concerning their wages

Speaking on "The Residency Podcast," Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum cleared the air when it came to WNBA players' preferred type of revenue.

"We're not asking to get paid what the men get paid," Plum said. "We're asking to get paid the same percentage of revenue shared. In the NBA, they have the percentages of revenue shared for the players — so, jersey sales, obviously, their TV contracts. But that's because their CBA negotiates, where the owners are making certain types of money..."

Additionally, she clarified that WNBA players aren't fighting to receive the same kind of contract as the likes of LeBron James but to have the same percentage of revenue share. However, she pointed out that it was possible for NBA players due to their CBA being successful in the negotiation process.

The current CBA of the WNBA will expire in 2025, and it is yet to be seen if this will be properly addressed, especially with several promising young players entering the league, such as Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

