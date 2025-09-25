  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Breanna Stewart
  • "Now, you gonna leave me?" - Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay makes playful comment while doing a fit check in front of mirror

"Now, you gonna leave me?" - Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay makes playful comment while doing a fit check in front of mirror

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 15:33 GMT
Marta Xargay makes playful comment while doing a fit check with Breanna Stewart
Marta Xargay makes playful comment while doing a fit check with Breanna Stewart (Credits: IG/@breannastewart30 and @martaxargay, Getty)

The offseason has started early for Breanna Stewart and her wife, Marta Xargay, as the New York Liberty were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. On Wednesday, Stewart and Xargay shared a video on social media doing an outfit check together.

Ad

In the video, Stewart can be seen setting up the camera and walking up to Xargay, who then does a little spin. Stewart stepped away from the frame at Xargay’s playful gesture, drawing a humorous comment from her wife as the pair shared a lighthearted moment.

“Now you gonna leave me?” Xargay said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Breanna Stewart first met Marta Xargay in 2021 while playing for a professional women’s basketball club in Russia. The pair were engaged within a few months of their first meeting and eventually married.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, in 2021. Their second child, a son named Theo Josep Stewart Xargay, was born in October 2023.

Marta Xargay also had a brief stint in the WNBA, spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. She played 35 games in the league, averaging 4.7 points, before going back to play internationally at the end of the 2016 season.

Ad

“Eternally Thankful”: Breanna Stewart reacts to New York Liberty firing coach Sandy Brondello

While Stewart's social media activity shows that she's enjoying the offseason with her family, she is also navigating significant changes with the Liberty. After their bid for a title defense ended after the first round, fans expected major changes in New York over the coming weeks.

Ad

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Liberty barely took a week to implement such a change by letting go of Sandy Brondello, the winningest coach in the franchise’s history. After the team announced its decision on Tuesday, Breanna Stewart reacted to the news, writing a message for Brondello on Instagram.

“Eternally thankful for you,” Stewart wrote.
Breanna Stewart&rsquo;s Instagram story
Breanna Stewart’s Instagram story

Brondello had made the Liberty into a powerhouse during her tenure with the team, leading it to its first championship in 2024. Stewart was perhaps the most important Liberty player during Brondello's last three seasons with the team.

The two-time MVP has averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over that stretch. Fans wonder how her game will develop in New York following Brondello’s departure.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications