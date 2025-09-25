"Now, you gonna leave me?" - Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay makes playful comment while doing a fit check in front of mirror

The offseason has started early for Breanna Stewart and her wife, Marta Xargay, as the New York Liberty were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. On Wednesday, Stewart and Xargay shared a video on social media doing an outfit check together.In the video, Stewart can be seen setting up the camera and walking up to Xargay, who then does a little spin. Stewart stepped away from the frame at Xargay’s playful gesture, drawing a humorous comment from her wife as the pair shared a lighthearted moment.“Now you gonna leave me?” Xargay said.Breanna Stewart first met Marta Xargay in 2021 while playing for a professional women’s basketball club in Russia. The pair were engaged within a few months of their first meeting and eventually married.They welcomed their first child, daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, in 2021. Their second child, a son named Theo Josep Stewart Xargay, was born in October 2023.Marta Xargay also had a brief stint in the WNBA, spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. She played 35 games in the league, averaging 4.7 points, before going back to play internationally at the end of the 2016 season.“Eternally Thankful”: Breanna Stewart reacts to New York Liberty firing coach Sandy BrondelloWhile Stewart's social media activity shows that she's enjoying the offseason with her family, she is also navigating significant changes with the Liberty. After their bid for a title defense ended after the first round, fans expected major changes in New York over the coming weeks.Much to everyone’s surprise, the Liberty barely took a week to implement such a change by letting go of Sandy Brondello, the winningest coach in the franchise’s history. After the team announced its decision on Tuesday, Breanna Stewart reacted to the news, writing a message for Brondello on Instagram.“Eternally thankful for you,” Stewart wrote.Breanna Stewart’s Instagram storyBrondello had made the Liberty into a powerhouse during her tenure with the team, leading it to its first championship in 2024. Stewart was perhaps the most important Liberty player during Brondello's last three seasons with the team.The two-time MVP has averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over that stretch. Fans wonder how her game will develop in New York following Brondello’s departure.