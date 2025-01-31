"Now offer Caitlin Clark $5 million a season" - WNBA fans fired up as Lions’ $212 million QB pushes for Detroit expansion team

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff surprised plenty of fans after reports suggested he was part of a group of investors set to make a bid to bring a WNBA expansion team to Motor City. Goff and his wife Christen are teaming up with the Pistons and Lions owners, General Motors CEO and even Grant Hill and Chris Webber to try to convince the W to give a franchise to the city.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As soon as the news saw the light, fans reacted on social media. Plenty of them were fired up and somebody even urged Goff to offer Caitlin Clark a lucrative deal.

"Now offer CC 5 mil a season," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Others lauded him for trying to bring a new franchise to Detroit, praising his interest in the city.

"Goff really found his home in Detroit 💙🙏," one fan wrote.

"Jared & Christen Goff are a part of the investing group attempting to bring back a WNBA franchise to Detroit 🔥 oh we are exited for this now," another fan said.

"That’s huge! Detroit getting a WNBA team back would be a game-changer. Exciting to see Jared & Christen Goff leading the charge! 🔥" another fan wrote.

Some fans even took the opportunity to troll the Detroit Pistons, a multiple-time NBA champion franchise that hasn't been competitive since the early 2010s.

"Just demote the pistons to the wnba 😭," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Before Jared Goff's bid, Detroit already had a WNBA franchise

If the bid is accepted by the league, this prospect of a team would be the second the city of Detroit has (at least with the name). In 1998, the Detroit Shock was funded. They were one of the first expansion franchises in WNBA history and the first one to win a championship. The Shock were the sister team of the Pistons and had a strong connection with the NBA franchise, as it was coached by Bill Laimbeer from 2002 through 2009.

In October, 2009, it was announced they would be moved to Tulsa and play at the BOK Center. They spent five seasons in Tulsa before being moved away and renamed the Dallas Wings.

In total, the Shock won four conference titles and three championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

This would be a good opportunity for the city to relive old glories, but the race to get an expansion team is fiercer by the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.