"Now play her more than 15 seconds" - Fans demand more playing time for Nika Muhl after Storm rookie knocks down half-court shot

WNBA fans demanded the Seattle Storm give Nika Muhl some playing time after the rookie guard hit a half-court shot during practice. Muhl has played sparingly during her first season in the league and is still looking to score her first career points.

In a post shared by the Storm on X, Muhl won the team's "half-court title" ahead of their game against the Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle has the fourth-best record in the league this season with less than two weeks left before the All-Star and Olympic break.

Muhl has made nine appearances this season, but has only played 2.1 minutes per game. She has not scored in those games and the most minutes she has played prior to Monday's game was five.

Some fans are upset that Nika Muhl is not getting the opportunity to play more minutes for the Seattle Storm. They are hoping that Muhl will earn her way into the rotation with her performance during practice.

"Now play her more than 15 seconds," one fan demanded.

"Nika Muhl over/under 4 seconds today," another fan wrote.

"Let's start her. You're sleeping on the beast. Give the girl a solid 20," a fan commented.

Nika Muhl was a starter for the UConn Huskies in her final two seasons there. Muhl is not known for her scoring but is a capable playmaker. One possible reason why she's not getting any important minutes is due to the Seattle Storm's depth in the backcourt positions.

"Please, put her in!!!" a fan pleaded.

"The girl has a future. Let's be patient," another fan remarked.

"Using her for engagement is wild," one fan claimed.

Nika Muhl plays seven minutes in Seattle Storm's win over Dallas Wings

Nika Muhl plays 7 minutes in Seattle Storm's win over Dallas Wings (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Storm dominated the Dallas Wings at home on Monday, getting the easy 95-71 victory. The game was close in the first quarter before the Storm started pulling away in the second quarter. They built an eight-point lead at the half before taking over the third period.

Seattle never looked back as the game was over after the third quarter. Nika Muhl played the most minutes of her young career with seven. Muhl managed to get one rebound and went 0-for-2 shooting from the field.

That means she's still looking for her first points ever and if she gets it, her fans are likely going to explode on social media. Nevertheless, Jewell Loyd had a big game with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists. Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Seattle has now won four in a row and seven of its last 10 games. Arike Ogunbowale had 21 points for the Wings, who have lost nine of their last 10 games.

