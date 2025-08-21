  • home icon
  "Nowhere near Paige level" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark catching strays after Paige Bueckers' WNBA season high

"Nowhere near Paige level" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark catching strays after Paige Bueckers' WNBA season high

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 21, 2025 12:37 GMT
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark catching strays after Paige Bueckers' WNBA season high - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers has lived up to expectations in her rookie season. She delivered a historic performance, scoring 44 points in the Dallas Wings’ narrow 81–80 loss to the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Fans on social media reacted to her performance. While many praised her under an X post from Women's Hoops, one fan took a jab at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, saying she was 'nowhere near Paige's level.'

Other fans on X shared the same sentiment, comparing the former UConn star with Clark.

More fans compared her with Clark:

Paige Bueckers has set a WNBA rookie single-game scoring record, surpassing Candace Parker’s previous record of 40 points. Bueckers also contributed four rebounds and three assists in the game.

Despite Bueckers’ standout effort, the Wings were edged out by the Sparks. The Sparks secured the win with a buzzer-beating shot from Kelsey Plum, officially eliminating Dallas from playoff contention.

Wings coach on Paige Bueckers’ Rookie of the Year chances

Dallas Wings rookie coach Chris Koclanes didn’t mince words when he spoke about Paige Bueckers’ Rookie of the Year campaign. He refused to entertain any challengers as he picked her as the favorite to clinch the coveted award.

“She is Rookie of the Year. There’s no question,” he said on Wednesday via Myah Taylor of The Dallas Morning News. “She makes everyone around her better.”
Bueckers is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. After being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, she has delivered exceptional performances for the Dallas Wings, despite the team’s challenging season.

Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

She is averaging 19.7 points per game, leading all rookies and ranking sixth in the league. She also leads all rookies in assists with 5.3 per game. Additionally, she is shooting 47.4% from the field, 33.7% from 3-point range and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by John Maxwell
