"Nowhere near Paige level" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark catching strays after Paige Bueckers' WNBA season high

Paige Bueckers has lived up to expectations in her rookie season. She delivered a historic performance, scoring 44 points in the Dallas Wings’ narrow 81–80 loss to the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.Fans on social media reacted to her performance. While many praised her under an X post from Women's Hoops, one fan took a jab at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, saying she was 'nowhere near Paige's level.'🦷 @sheep__studiosLINK😭😭😭 SHE NOWHERE NEAR PAIGE LEVEL ARE YOU SHITTING MEOther fans on X shared the same sentiment, comparing the former UConn star with Clark.Paperboy Prince for NYC Assembly D54❤️😍❤️ @PaperboyPrinceLINK@WomensHoops_USA She’s soo much better than Caitlyn ClarkTrooubles @TrooublesGLINK@WomensHoops_USA She plays better then Caitlin and looks better might have to start watchingGENERAL.G.NOVA. 02/15/85/🇵🇷 @MachoChico1985LINK@WomensHoops_USA Bueckers &amp;amp;gt;ClarkMore fans compared her with Clark:C.Mack @rasmi22636921LINK@WomensHoops_USA For all the Caitlin fans who is like the WNBA is hating on her cause she is white. Paige is HER if she can’t do it Caitlin can do it. Caitlin hasn’t had a game like that yet. She need to get in the labMarNYK @shamarD24LINK@WomensHoops_USA shes better than CC i fell asleep 2 years ago waiting for paige to come outPaige Bueckers has set a WNBA rookie single-game scoring record, surpassing Candace Parker’s previous record of 40 points. Bueckers also contributed four rebounds and three assists in the game.Despite Bueckers’ standout effort, the Wings were edged out by the Sparks. The Sparks secured the win with a buzzer-beating shot from Kelsey Plum, officially eliminating Dallas from playoff contention.Wings coach on Paige Bueckers’ Rookie of the Year chancesDallas Wings rookie coach Chris Koclanes didn’t mince words when he spoke about Paige Bueckers’ Rookie of the Year campaign. He refused to entertain any challengers as he picked her as the favorite to clinch the coveted award.“She is Rookie of the Year. There’s no question,” he said on Wednesday via Myah Taylor of The Dallas Morning News. “She makes everyone around her better.”Bueckers is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. After being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, she has delivered exceptional performances for the Dallas Wings, despite the team’s challenging season.Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces - Source: GettyShe is averaging 19.7 points per game, leading all rookies and ranking sixth in the league. She also leads all rookies in assists with 5.3 per game. Additionally, she is shooting 47.4% from the field, 33.7% from 3-point range and 88.6% from the free-throw line.