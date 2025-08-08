NY Liberty vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 8 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Ad

Wings star Paige Bueckers missed the game due to a back injury she suffered during Tuesday's game against the Liberty.

The Liberty is No. 2 in the WNBA with a 19-10 record. They are on a two-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Wings (8-22) are tied with the Chicago Sky for No. 11 in the league. They aim to snap a three-game losing skid.

Friday's game was the third and final matchup between the teams this season. Dallas won 92-82 on July 28, while New York had an 85-76 victory on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

NY Liberty vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Haley Jone s 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -14 Luisa Geiselsöder 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Li Yueru 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -14 Arike Ogunbowale 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0-3 0-1 1-1 -12 Aziaha James 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -7 Grace Berger 2 2 0 1 1 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Maddy Siegrist 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Diamond Miller 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 Myisha Hines-Allen 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 JJ Quinerly 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -1 Paige Bueckers DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

NY Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebich 6 0 2 1 0 1 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 12 Emma Meesseman 6 2 3 0 2 1 0 3-3 0-0 0-0 14 Jonquel Jones 6 1 1 2 0 0 0 2-2 2-2 0-0 13 Sabrina Ionescu 6 4 3 0 1 0 1 2-4 1-2 1-1 13 Natasha Cloud 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 14 Stephanie Talbot 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -1 Marine Johannès 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Rebekah Gardner 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 Isabelle Harrison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Kennedy Burke DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Breanna Stewart DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

NY Liberty vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The New York Liberty had a 28-15 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the opening quarter.

Both teams return to action on Sunday. New York will host the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals, while Dallas will host the Washington Mystics.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More