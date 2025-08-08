NY Liberty vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 8 | 2025 WNBA Season

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 08, 2025 23:58 GMT
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Wings star Paige Bueckers missed the game due to a back injury she suffered during Tuesday's game against the Liberty.

The Liberty is No. 2 in the WNBA with a 19-10 record. They are on a two-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Wings (8-22) are tied with the Chicago Sky for No. 11 in the league. They aim to snap a three-game losing skid.

Friday's game was the third and final matchup between the teams this season. Dallas won 92-82 on July 28, while New York had an 85-76 victory on Tuesday.

NY Liberty vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Haley Jones00200100-00-00-0-14
Luisa Geiselsöder00000100-00-00-0-7
Li Yueru30000001-21-20-0-14
Arike Ogunbowale11100100-30-11-1-12
Aziaha James30000001-31-20-0-7
Grace Berger22011101-10-00-0-6
Maddy Siegrist00020000-20-10-0-6
Diamond Miller01000000-20-10-01
Myisha Hines-Allen23000011-10-00-01
JJ Quinerly40000202-30-00-0-1
Paige BueckersDNP----------
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
NY Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich60210103-50-10-012
Emma Meesseman62302103-30-00-014
Jonquel Jones61120002-22-20-013
Sabrina Ionescu64301012-41-21-113
Natasha Cloud20100001-10-00-014
Stephanie Talbot20001000-00-02-2-1
Marine Johannès00001000-10-10-0-1
Rebekah Gardner00101000-10-00-01
Isabelle Harrison00000000-10-00-00
Kennedy BurkeDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Breanna StewartDNP----------
NY Liberty vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The New York Liberty had a 28-15 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the opening quarter.

Both teams return to action on Sunday. New York will host the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals, while Dallas will host the Washington Mystics.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

