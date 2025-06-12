Nyara Sabally can’t hide true feelings as she pulls out of EuroBasket to prioritize long-term goals

New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally announced she will not play for Germany in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament, citing the tight WNBA schedule, her health, and the demanding nature of the international competition.
In a statement shared by New York Post reporter Madeline Kenney, Sabally said she initially intended to participate but ultimately had to withdraw.
"After much consideration, I made the difficult decision not to participate in EuroBasket this summer,” Sabally said. “I am disappointed to miss the tournament with my team and not to be able to represent Germany this year as I had planned.
“It is not easy for me, but given the rehabilitation for my knee, the intensive EuroBasket schedule and the tight WNBA calendar, I have to prioritize my health with a view to my long-term goals with the national team.”
Sabally had been a regular starter for Germany alongside Liberty teammate Leonie Fiebich, as well as Alexandra Wilke, Marie Gülich and Alexis Peterson.
During the EuroBasket qualifying rounds, Sabally led the German squad with 14.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
“I wish everyone who competes for Germany at EuroBasket much success!” Sabally added. “I know my teammates will be great and I can't wait to be back on the field with everyone. Thanks to everyone, especially to the entire team and to the DBB for the support and understanding."
Germany is set to face Sweden, Spain and Great Britain in group play, with EuroBasket tipping off next week.
Nyara Sabally recently returned to WNBA action after missing six straight games, making her first career start Tuesday in place of the injured Jonquel Jones. She scored a season-high nine points on 4-of-4 shooting in New York’s 85-66 win over the Chicago Sky.
Looking back at Nyara Sabally’s performance for Germany at the Olympics
Nyara Sabally and her sister, Satou Sabally, played key roles for Germany during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite their efforts, Germany finished seventh overall, while the United States, France and Australia captured gold, silver and bronze, respectively.
Nyara averaged 18.0 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds in two games, while Satou led the team in scoring with 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across four games.
With Nyara sidelined, Germany will turn to Luisa Geiselsöder and Marie Gülich to carry a greater load in the frontcourt.