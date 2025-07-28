  • home icon
  WNBA fans react to Cameron Brink being cleared to return after year-long absence

"Of course she's back against Vegas" - WNBA fans react to Cameron Brink being cleared to return after year-long absence

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 28, 2025 00:40 GMT
Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks
Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

It has been a little over a year since Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL that took her out of action. After an arduous recovery process, fans of the LA Sparks center are now anticipating her imminent return.

On Saturday, Brink announced that she had been medically cleared, setting the stage for her return to the Sparks lineup.

"I'm cleared. It's just getting reps at this point. Just getting back up to speed with everybody," Brink told reporters prior to the LA Sparks-New York Liberty matchup.
In response to this development, fans expressed their excitement on social media.

"Of course she's back against Vegas," one fan tweeted. "Happy to see her back on the court!"
Given Brink's announcement, it's possible that she can make her long-awaited return on Tuesday when the Sparks take on the Las Vegas Aces in Crypto.com Arena.

Since tearing her ACL in a game against the Connecticut Sun on June 19, 2024, Brink has missed a total of 50 regular season games. As the second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft described in an interview last month with Spectrum SportsNet, the ordeals of the rehabilitation process have helped her achieve personal growth.

"Learning the power of having a great attitude and a resilient mind, attacking each day with edge, I think I've definitely grown a lot mentally," Brink said in the interview.
Though it will take some time before Brink fully regains her timing and top form on the court, the Sparks will nevertheless count on her defensive prowess as they seek to improve their 11-14 record.

Viral clip shows Cameron Brink putting up shots ahead of Sparks-Liberty game

This past weekend, fans got to see more proof of Brink's progress as a viral clip showed her shooting jumpers prior to the Sparks-Liberty game at Barclays Center.

The Saturday showdown turned out to be a memorable encounter for Sparks fans, as Rickea Jackson made a contested layup at the buzzer to secure the 101-99 win over the Liberty. Jackson, who was selected by the Sparks two spots after Brink in the 2024 WNBA draft, finished with 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
