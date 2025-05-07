"Oh my HVL" : Angel Reese stoked as Hailey Van Lith announces her arrival at WNBA stage

Angel Reese has shown her support for teammate Hailey Van Lith from their time together at LSU to Van Lith's transfer to TCU. Reese now continues to stick by her Chicago Sky teammate as Van Lith looks to find her groove in the WNBA.

Reese posted on her Instagram a video of Van Lith performing a highlight in-and-out pull-up jumper from their preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

"Oh my HVL" Reese captioned the video.

Angel Reese reacts to a highlight play from Hailey Van Lith

The Chicago Sky defeated the Minnesota Lynx 74-69 to cap off their preseason games. Van Lith played 17 minutes in the game, and while she didn't pad the stat line, the 11th overall pick has been proving herself in training camp as she attempts to make the roster.

Van Lith is the only player in NCAA history to reach the Elite Eight five times and to also lead three different schools to the prestigious round of the NCAA tournament.

Reese and Van Lith were teammates at LSU, but were unable to reach consecutive championship games during Van Lith's lone season in Louisiana. Van Lith transferred to TCU for a bigger role and significantly improved her draft stock by becoming the Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

The guard-center duo now has a chance to rewrite history in Chicago as they look to bring the Sky a championship.

Angel Reese's busy schedule and preseason gauntlet

Angel Reese has had a busy preseason as she and the Chicago Sky look to improve on a subpar season. Individually, Reese broke WNBA records before having her season cut short by injury, but still, the Sky were unable to reel off too many victories.

In preparation for the team's season opener, Reese took a break from social media, but still maintained her busy schedule. Over the last few weeks, Reese returned to LSU for the Sky's preseason opener, celebrated her birthday in Chicago, and attended the Met Gala in New York.

"Now I can tweet... I MADE IT THROUGH. God DID cause whew chileeeee I'm TIREDDDD," Reese posted.

Angel Reese will be hoping to take the next step in her development and lead the Chicago Sky to the playoffs for the first time in her young career. Reese is coming off a season where she averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

