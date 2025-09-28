"Omg Aces free ring!" - WNBA fans rattled as Napheesa Collier ruled out for potential knockout game after brutal injury scare

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was ruled out of their Game 4 matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. This comes as a huge blow to the Lynx as they are on the verge of facing elimination. The Mercury secured a 2-1 series advantage on Friday.

Ad

During the final several seconds of Game 3, Collier sprained her left ankle after attempting to attack the basket. As Collier went in for the drive, Alyssa Thomas quickly poked the ball free and created a fast break opportunity for herself to secure the game for the Mercury.

After the heartbreaking play, Napheesa Collier was sent back to the locker room, with some help from a couple of Lynx staff members, to have her foot checked. Unfortunately for Minnesota, Collier's ankle injury is severe enough to force her to sit out Game 4.

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on the Lynx's situation. Some of them showed concern for Collier, while others are now looking forward to the potential matchup between the Mercury and Las Vegas Aces. Here's what some fans said on X:

Frieza’s Burner @King_Cold_Son @UnderdogWNBA Omg Aces free ring!

Ad

Luis @Luis4pf0 @UnderdogWNBA Alyssa Thomas WILL pay for this

Ad

Ashwin @Sudharsan_ak @UnderdogWNBA Alright man. Aces vs Mercury Finals. You got ur finals, Cathy

Ad

Fire Lead @FireLeadSM @UnderdogWNBA Heal up Phee. You’ll get that MVP soon🫡

Ad

Big Jae🎾💫 @BigJaePicks @UnderdogWNBA Noooooo💔

Ad

Amy @Avia3003 @UnderdogWNBA I’m so gutted man. I hope she’s doing well mentally being injured two times in a season is rough

Ad

Lynx coach suspended for Game 4 amidst Napheesa Collier's absence

Things are looking bad for the Minnesota Lynx heading into Game 4. Not only did they lose their star player, Napheesa Collier, but they'll also be doing battle without their head coach, Cheryl Reeve. The Lynx coach was suspended after criticizing the WNBA officials in Game 3. What added fuel to the fire was when she refused to leave the court after being thrown out of the game.

Ad

According to the WNBA, her suspension was a disciplinary measure due to her inappropriate comments regarding the officials.

"Comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner," the statement reads.

Cheryl Reeve commented on how the league treated her in Game 3. While she ultimately accepted the sequences that took place on Friday, Reeves voiced out her opinions on the WNBA's leadership.

Ad

"If this is what the league wants, OK, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said. "The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinal-playoff worthy, it's f***ing malpractice."

While the Lynx is capable of tying the series on Sunday, it'll be quite a tall order to fulfill. Playing without their best player and their coach could be a detrimental factor to their potential elimination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More