  "Omg Aces free ring!" - WNBA fans rattled as Napheesa Collier ruled out for potential knockout game after brutal injury scare

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 28, 2025 02:40 GMT
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was ruled out of their Game 4 matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. This comes as a huge blow to the Lynx as they are on the verge of facing elimination. The Mercury secured a 2-1 series advantage on Friday.

Lynx coach suspended for Game 4 amidst Napheesa Collier's absence

Things are looking bad for the Minnesota Lynx heading into Game 4. Not only did they lose their star player, Napheesa Collier, but they'll also be doing battle without their head coach, Cheryl Reeve. The Lynx coach was suspended after criticizing the WNBA officials in Game 3. What added fuel to the fire was when she refused to leave the court after being thrown out of the game.

Ad

According to the WNBA, her suspension was a disciplinary measure due to her inappropriate comments regarding the officials.

"Comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner," the statement reads.

Cheryl Reeve commented on how the league treated her in Game 3. While she ultimately accepted the sequences that took place on Friday, Reeves voiced out her opinions on the WNBA's leadership.

Ad
"If this is what the league wants, OK, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said. "The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinal-playoff worthy, it's f***ing malpractice."

While the Lynx is capable of tying the series on Sunday, it'll be quite a tall order to fulfill. Playing without their best player and their coach could be a detrimental factor to their potential elimination.

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

