  "OMG Dallas Wings fly Azzi out": Fans stunned as Paige Bueckers' girlfriend makes statment at WNBA All-Star party

"OMG Dallas Wings fly Azzi out": Fans stunned as Paige Bueckers' girlfriend makes statment at WNBA All-Star party

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 19, 2025 12:45 GMT
&quot;OMG Dallas Wings fly Azzi Fudd out&quot;: Fans stunned as Paige Bueckers
"OMG Dallas Wings fly Azzi Fudd out": Fans stunned as Paige Bueckers' girlfriend makes massive statment at WNBA All-Star party (Source:Imagn)

Paige Bueckers' girlfriend Azzi Fudd attended the WNBA All-Star party on Friday as the Dallas star's plus one. While her arrival drew a lot of attention, her statement about traveling to Indiana left fans stunned.

In a conversation with former Lynx guard Renne Montgomery at the All-Star party, Fudd revealed she was flown to the event by the Dallas Wings.

"The Dallas Wings flew me out," Fudd expressed.

The revelation left fans stunned as they reacted to the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"Omg dallas wings fly azzi out 😭," a fan wrote.
"As the Dallas wings SHOULD," added another.
"Kate and Paige being the ones flying their girl's out is extremely YA novel adorable," expressed a third.
"The organizations do that!" chimed a fourth.

A few fans felt Cathy Engelbert would double down on this move from the organization.

"Here’s the clip before Cathy starts an investigation," a fan wrote.
"Dallas wings paid for Paige Bueckers girlfriend to fly out to Indianapolis ! Wake up Cathy. These teams seem to have money to spend," expressed a second.
Fudd’s revelation put all speculations surrounding her and Bueckers to bed. The former teammates had dropped subtle hints about their relationship, but never anything concrete—until now.

Paige Bueckers answers question about 'girlfriend,' Azzi Fudd, during "WAG Talk"

After a long speculation about the nature of their relationship, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have seemingly gone public. The duo attended the WNBA All-Star party on Friday, making their first-ever appearance as a couple.

A day before the party, Bueckers stepped into the "WAG Talk" guessing game on the Orange Carpet, where the host put her knowledge of her “D1 girlfriend” to the test. The questions covered everything from the name of Fudd’s high school to when she won Gatorade Player of the Year, and even her class ranking in 2021.

The guard's weekend has been eventful, disclosing her relationship for the first time and she will now participate in the All-Star game on Saturday.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
