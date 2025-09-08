"Omg DiJonai really got her pregnant": WNBA fans drop hilarious reaction to NaLyssa Smith's absence from game against Sky

NaLyssa Smith was absent from the Las Vegas Aces’ 14th consecutive win, an 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday night, and WNBA fans couldn’t resist joking after spotting DiJonai Carrington’s latest TikTok video.Carrington shared a clip featuring Smith, her partner since 2020 when they were teammates at Baylor. The video used Gunna and Burna Boy’s song “Wgft,” whose chorus includes the lyrics, “we gettin' f**ked tonight.”It’s unclear when the video was recorded; a “Happy Birthday” display appeared in the background, but Carrington’s birthday is Jan. 8 and Smith’s is Aug. 8. The video was posted over the weekend.View on TikTokFans piled on the jokes, with some suggesting that their night together might explain Smith’s absence.“Omg Dijonai really got her pregnant,” one fan joked.“She's pregnant so paige is getting a sibling,” another said.“Lmao Nai is wild 🤣,” another commented.In reality, NaLyssa Smith was sidelined due to concussion protocol, but that didn’t stop the jokes from circulating.hoops-sama @motivstLINKLmaoo that hell cat put my dawg in concussion protocol 😭😭Kikomizuhara @Kikomizuhara9LINKDamn @DijonaiVictoria you got her pregnant nai hahaha paige about to get a sibling 😂ana @salt3dwoundsLINK@DijonaiVictoria paige getting a sibling?Aces notch 14th straight win even with NaLyssa Smith sidelinedThe Las Vegas Aces continued their dominant run down the stretch of the regular season, defeating the Chicago Sky 80-66 on Sunday. Las Vegas has now won both meetings against Chicago this season, with a third matchup scheduled Tuesday in Las Vegas.A’ja Wilson led the way with 31 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in her MVP push, while Jackie Young contributed 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Chelsea Gray added 13 points and five rebounds.Smith’s absence due to concussion protocol meant the Aces were without her 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.The Sky did not play Angel Reese, while Rachel Banham and Michaela Onyenwere led the team with 12 points each. Kamilla Cardoso, Elizabeth Williams and Sevgi Usun added 10 apiece.Reese was initially suspended in the first half due to prior comments criticizing teammates and coaching, but the Sky ruled her out in the second half as well due to a “back injury.”The two teams meet again on Thursday, and the Aces could extend their winning streak to 16 before the regular season concludes with their final game against the LA Sparks, who may already be eliminated from playoff contention by then.