"Omg Napheesa is cursed" - Fans stunned after Vinyl BC knocks out Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls BC in Unrivaled semifinals

Napheesa Collier’s Lunar Owls BC, the top-seeded team heading into the Unrivaled semifinals, suffered a shocking upset defeat, as No. 4 Vinyl BC staged a comeback to knock them out 73-70. The Lunar Owls held a 10-point lead (64-54) before collapsing to a 19-6 run, dashing their title hopes.

Jordin Canada helped spark the late surge, scoring five points to put Vinyl BC ahead 71-70 in the first-to-73 game. Then, Dearica Hamby secured the victory with a clutch layup over Collier, sending Vinyl BC to the finals against Rose BC.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their disappointment for Unrivaled MVP Napheesa Collier, who suffered another postseason heartbreak after falling in the 2024 WNBA Finals in seven games to the New York Liberty.

“Omg napheesa is cursed,” one fan said.

Despite the loss, Collier was dominant, dropping a game-high 36 points on 16-for-24 shooting. However, her teammates struggled, combining for just 13-for-33.

She also grabbed eight rebounds, but Vinyl BC controlled the boards 39-30, which proved crucial down the stretch as Hamby collected several offensive rebounds. Vinyl held a 12-4 edge in offensive rebounds.

“PHEEEEE NOOOOO 😭,” another said.

“Hootie WHO? 🤣,” another added.

“Lunar owls sold😭😭😭😭😭,” another commented.

Many fans were stunned by the upset, especially considering Lunar Owls lost just once in the 14-game regular season, finishing with a plus-170 point differential. Vinyl BC, meanwhile, ended the season 7-7 with a minus-54 point differential.

“Hold up, the favorites lost?!!!” one commented.

“Dang! The favorites are out! 💔,” another added.

Napheesa Collier adds Unrivaled MVP to impressive Resume

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier reached another milestone on Sunday, securing Unrivaled’s inaugural Most Valuable Player award. The honor came just months after she was named 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

In Unrivaled’s debut season, Collier, a co-founder of the league, dominated the 3-on-3 format, leading the league with 25.7 points per game while ranking fourth in rebounds (10.6).

Earlier in the season, she won the mid-season 1-on-1 tournament and won $200,000, half of which she donated to her team’s staff and trainers.

Unrivaled commissioner Micky Lawler praised Collier’s impact both on and off the court.

"Phee, you are the queen of the highest court in the land. That’s not only because for your remarkable achievements as a world-class top athlete, but also what you’ve co-created with Breanna Stewart," Lawler said.

"What you’ve co-created has changed the trajectory for your fellow players, for every stakeholder in basketball, and every lover in basketball. Unrivaled is going to be a very important chapter in sports history. Congrats on being our amazing first MVP of Unrivaled."

With her Unrivaled run wrapped up, Napheesa Collier now shifts her focus to the 2025 WNBA season, where her Lynx enter with the fourth-best odds to win the championship, per ESPN Futures.

