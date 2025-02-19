"Only if you knew" - Angel Reese moved by Kevin Durant’s emotional reflection on Olympic journey

Kevin Durant's emotional story about his Olympic journey got Angel Reese emotional. Netflix posted a clip of Durant from the "COURT OF GOLD," a mini-series that captured the unseen side of the Team USA Men's basketball team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The clip showed the four-time Olympic gold medalist speaking about the joy of playing basketball in front of thousands of fans who traveled around the world just to watch him play. The Phoenix Suns star also said that he was grateful that the sport saved his and his family's life.

"I come from a neighborhood where people don't even talk to each other," emotional KD said. "It's like....so much hate in the world too. When people get to start laughing and joking about a game of ball, it's cool to me. So like, it gets me emotional dawg."

"The game saved my life," teared up Durant added. "It brought me and my family out of a lot of bullshit. So I am just like grateful for it. It's crazy to see people travel so long to come to see their favorite players play in the Olympics. They spend their money, they bring their whole family. It's just dope to me."

Emotional with Durant's touching admission, Angel Reese reposted the post on her Instagram story. The Chicago Sky star also captioned the post with an emotional message.

"THIS 💩 REALLY MEAN SUM MAN! ONLY IF YOU KNEW!" Reese wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Angel Reese also comes from a humble background. She was raised by her mother who worked hard to take care of the WNBA star and her brother. Durant was also raised by his mother and grandparents. Angel and Durant both grew up in Maryland and saw poverty very close.

Angel Reese thrilled for Sky vs Lynx showdown on her special day

Angel Reese will play her second WNBA season with the Chicago Sky later this year. According to a post made by the Sky on X, formerly known as "Twitter," the team is scheduled to face the Minnesota Lynx on May 6, for a preseason game.

On May 6, Angel Reese will also celebrate her 23rd birthday.

"The best way to spend my birthday in Wintrust!! May 6 y'all better be there!!!" Reese tweeted on Monday.

She reposted the Sky's post and wrote that playing in the Sky's uniform would be the best way to celebrate her birthday.

