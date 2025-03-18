"Only ring she can win rn"- WNBA fans react as Lexie Hull wins Unrivaled alongside Angel Reese before tasting success with Caitlin Clark

Lexie Hull, Angel Reese and Rose BC are the first-ever Unrivaled champions. Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's inaugural season of their three-on-three women's basketball league has come to a close after Rose beat Vinyl in the championship game.

Rose managed to win the title without Reese by their side. The Chicago Sky star was sidelined in the semi-finals after re-injuring her surgically repaired left hand in the game prior. For safety measures for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season, sitting Angel out was the best decision.

Fortunately for Rose BC, they didn't need Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year. Fans couldn't help but react to Rose's win. Some particularly reacted to how Lexie Hull won a championship before her Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"The only ring she can win rn🤣🤣🤣🤣"

"Congrats Lexie. Party tonight, then training begins with Keith Porter. A Fever Championship has a nice ring to it!"

Here are other fan reactions to Rose BC winning the Unrivaled championship:

"Crazy. GGs ladies," one said.

"Thank God, it’s over. Our girls didn’t get hurt," another said.

"Them haters real quite now 🤣," one tweeted.

"Congratulations 🎊🎉 🌹Yes 👏🏾 Damn good First Season. Trophy is ☄️🔥💯," another tweeted.

Rose BC wins Unrivaled title without Angel Reese

Angel Reese was arguably Rose BC's best player in Unrivaled's inaugural season. She was their main defensive stopper while also putting up valuable points on offense throughout the campaign. Unfortunately, Reese had to be sidelined due to her hand injury.

Rose BC instead relied on Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens and Chelsea Gray. Stevens was the Player of the Game on Monday. She put up a double-double performance, adding 19 points and 18 rebounds. Sykes had a good all-around performance with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. As for Gray, she put up 18 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

The two other Rose players didn't contribute as much as the trio. Naz Hillmon played for nine minutes, scoring only four points. Meanwhile, Lexie Hull only played for four minutes and added one assist.

As Unrivaled's first season comes to a close, all the women who participated in the league will now focus on getting back in shape for the 2025 WNBA season. Angel Reese especially will focus on recovering from her hand injury.

