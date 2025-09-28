  • home icon
  • "Only time I've seen Cheryl Reeve cry": Broadcaster attempts to explain Lynx coach's emotional explosion by digging into history

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 28, 2025 07:15 GMT
"Only time I've seen Cheryl Reeve cry": Broadcaster attempts to explain Lynx coach's emotional explosion by digging into history. [photo: Getty]

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve emotionally confronted the referees late in Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Reeve’s outburst came after a play where she thought Lynx star Napheesa Collier was fouled. Minnesota’s coaching staff and a few players had to hold back Reeve, who also ripped the officiating in her postgame press conference.

On Saturday, FOX9 television news anchor wrote on X after what happened to Reeve:

“The only time I've seen Cheryl Reeve cry, she was talking about how much her family has sacrificed so she could go all in (16yrs) trying to build a dynasty team. No coach has given more to WNBA/her players. IMHO last night is more layered/personal than any of us can understand.”
Reeve’s biggest complaint was how she thought Napheesa Collier failed to get the right calls from the referees in Game 3. The MVP finalist played 37 minutes in a bruising encounter but never once shot a free throw. Minnesota went 10-for-11 from the 4.5-meter line while Phoenix made 18 of 22 shots from that distance.

The 2024 Coach of the Year, also the Lynx coach since 2010, did not cry in the postgame conference, but did not mince words. She called the league’s choice of the three referees who officiated the game a “f**king malpractice.” Reeve asked for “a change of leadership at the league level” to address the officiating issues plaguing the WNBA.

WNBA suspends Cheryl Reeve for Game 4

The WNBA acted quickly after Cheryl Reeve’s comments on Friday. In a message posted on X, the league wrote:

“Cheryl Reeve has been suspended for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx’s 84-76 loss to the Mercury. … Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.”
The message included comments made by Reeve to fans as she exited the Mercury home floor and her remarks after the game.

Lynx assistant coaches Eric Thibault and Rebekkah Brunson were also fined.

The top-seeded Minnesota Lynx will try to even the series against the No. 4-ranked Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 on Sunday.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

