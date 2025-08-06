"Our babygirl forever" - DiJonai Carrington sends heartfelt message as Paige Bueckers reveals honest thoughts on Wings' trade business

Paige Bueckers shared her thoughts on the Dallas Wings trading NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington, who served as her WNBA parents in her rookie season. Carrington, who made her Minnesota Lynx debut on Tuesday, reacted to Bueckers' remarks about them, with Smith playing for the Las Vegas Aces now. Speaking to Bleav's Andrew Jerell Jones before Dallas' game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Bueckers had nothing but love for Smith and Carrington. The Rookie of the Year favorite considers them a big part of her transition to the pros and calls them her big sisters. &quot;I love those guys,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;They kind of adopted me as parents. I guess, I was their child. Just what they meant to me, welcoming me in my rookie year, embracing me, embracing my personality, embracing my annoyingness. They became big sisters to me. I look for them for advice on how to navigate this whole thing.&quot;DiJonai Carrington reacted to Paige Bueckers' comments, resharing the post and giving out love for her &quot;daughter/younger sister.&quot; dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ @DijonaiVictoriaLINKOur babygirl forever 🩷 frfrNaLyssa Smith was the first one to get traded by the Dallas Wings. She was acquired by the Las Vegas Aces at the end of June, averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in her new team.On the other hand, Carrington was put in a much better situation by the Wings. The Minnesota Lynx traded for the reigning Most Improved Player of the Year in an attempt to bolster, not just their league-best defense, but also their depth heading into the playoffs. DiJonai Carrington scores 13 points in Minnesota Lynx debutDiJonai Carrington scores 13 points in Minnesota Lynx debut. (Photo: IMAGN)The Minnesota Lynx received a big blow on Monday when it was announced that Napheesa Collier would miss at least two weeks with a sprained ankle. Collier suffered the injury on Saturday, which was avoidable given that she was on the court despite being up by nearly 50 points.Nevertheless, the Lynx still had something to look forward to on Tuesday, with the debut of DiJonai Carrington. The former Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings guard came off the bench against the Seattle Storm and played 18 minutes.Carrington finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists as the Lynx outlasted the Storm, 91-87. Minnesota has to find a way to navigate through Collier's injury, which might affect her chances of winning the 2025 WNBA MVP award.