"Our big little babyyyyy": Nika Muhl and Erica Wheeler hype up Dominique Malonga's style statement at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga was hyped up by teammates Nika Muhl and Erica Wheeler for her style statement at T-Mobile Park on Thursday. The Cameroon-born player was at the home of the Seattle Mariners to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Her stylish look during the MLB game earned the plaudits of her teammates, who showered her with love.

In an Instagram post shared by the Seattle Storm, Malonga was pictured taking the field in a Mariners jersey, which she paired with blue jeans and white Jordans. The Storm account then captioned the post with a short, gratitude-filled note.

"Out to the ball game ⚾️⛈️Thanks for having us, @mariners!" the caption read.

Malonga's style statement at the T-Mobile Park earned the reaction of her teammates, Nika Muhl and Erica Wheeler.

"Our big little babyyyyy 🥹," Wheeler commented.

On the other hand, Muhl, who is currently nursing an ACL injury, reposted the picture on her story, captioning it with a two-word reaction.

"Yea Domyyyyy," she wrote.

Dominique Malonga's appearance at the baseball game came during the Mariners' game against the Washington Nationals. The ball game was a close one, as the two teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of the ninth inning. However, during the extra inning, the Nationals scored seven runs against the Mariners' one, which saw the home team lose by a 9-3 scoreline.

Despite the loss, Malonga seems to be settling in quickly in Seattle. She was selected by the Storm as the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft and promises to be a great talent.

Dominique Malonga links up with fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama during a recent WNBA game

In recent seasons, the NBA and WNBA have seen a huge influx of French talent, with Victor Wembanyama and Dominique Malonga being great examples. The duo recently linked up during a WNBA game, as the Seattle Storm squared off against the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center.

Wembanyama was courtside during the Storm's trip to Minneapolis, as he showed his support for Malonga and Gabby Williams. The trio was seen linking up after the game, as the WNBA's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a clip of their interaction.

"From France to the Pros 🇫🇷. Dominique Malonga, Gabby Williams and Victor Wembanyama all share a wholesome interaction with one another post game 🥰," the caption read.

Despite his support for his fellow countrymen, Malonga and Co. succumbed to the undefeated Minnesota Lynx. The Storm currently sits fifth in the standings and will face the Atlanta Dream in their next game.

