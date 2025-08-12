  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Our daughters will have less rights than us": Natasha Cloud gives scathing response to US government’s alleged inaction on bill to end child marriage

"Our daughters will have less rights than us": Natasha Cloud gives scathing response to US government’s alleged inaction on bill to end child marriage

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 12, 2025 23:46 GMT
WNBA: AUG 03 New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA: AUG 03 New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud is quite active in voicing out her opinions on the U.S. government through her social media accounts. This week, Cloud took aim at the government's alleged inaction on a particular matter that affects the youth.

Ad

On Monday, the one-time WNBA champion went on X to criticize government officials for failing to enact legislation that bans child marriage. Cloud also raised concerns about an "attack" on women's right to vote in the country, a right that is protected by the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"Did yall know that in 4 states in 2025 men are legally able to marry 14 year olds? We are literally dialing back the dial of progression. With the 19th amendment being under attack as well," Cloud tweeted. "Your husbands want a 'house' vote. Guess who gets to make that. Like wtf is happening?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The three-time All-Defensive Team selection added that the absence of a sweeping child marriage ban has unwelcome prospects for the country's future.

"Our daughters will have less rights than us. That’s a failure to them & their futures," Cloud posted on X.
Ad

According to the independent news outlet The 19th, child marriage was legal in all 50 states as recently as 2018. In the seven years that followed, 16 states have imposed bans on child marriage.

In August 2024, the Child Marriage Prevention Act of 2024 was introduced in the U.S. Senate. Sponsored by Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL), this bill aims to establish a National Commission to Combat Child Marriage and to provide incentives to states for imposing bans on child marriage.

Ad

A year after being introduced to Congress, however, the bill has not made headway, as emphasized by Cloud in her Tweets this week.

"Yall know what it is": Natasha Cloud reacts to fan support after she stands up for Sabrina Ionescu in tense situation

On the court, Cloud shows the same enthusiasm when coming to her teammates' defense. Earlier this month, a fan group supporting the Liberty commended this quality of hers.

Ad

On Aug. 3, Cloud gave Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley a piece of her mind after Hartley dished out a hard foul on Sabrina Ionescu. After the game, fan group Liberty Lead gave Cloud "a big shoutout" on X for her gesture.

Ad

Cloud acknowledged the praise with a nonchalant Tweet.

"Yall know what it is," she tweeted.

As the Liberty close out their regular season, Cloud continues to show her value to the team in her first season in New York.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications