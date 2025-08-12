"Our daughters will have less rights than us": Natasha Cloud gives scathing response to US government’s alleged inaction on bill to end child marriage

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud is quite active in voicing out her opinions on the U.S. government through her social media accounts. This week, Cloud took aim at the government's alleged inaction on a particular matter that affects the youth.On Monday, the one-time WNBA champion went on X to criticize government officials for failing to enact legislation that bans child marriage. Cloud also raised concerns about an &quot;attack&quot; on women's right to vote in the country, a right that is protected by the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.&quot;Did yall know that in 4 states in 2025 men are legally able to marry 14 year olds? We are literally dialing back the dial of progression. With the 19th amendment being under attack as well,&quot; Cloud tweeted. &quot;Your husbands want a 'house' vote. Guess who gets to make that. Like wtf is happening?&quot;Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4LINKDid yall know that in 4 states in 2025 men are legally able to marry 14 year olds? We are literally dialing back the dial of progression. With the 19th amendment being under attack as well. Your husbands want a “house” vote. Guess who gets to make that🙄 Like wtf is happening?The three-time All-Defensive Team selection added that the absence of a sweeping child marriage ban has unwelcome prospects for the country's future.&quot;Our daughters will have less rights than us. That’s a failure to them &amp; their futures,&quot; Cloud posted on X.Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4LINKOur daughters will have less rights than us. That’s a failure to them &amp; their futures.According to the independent news outlet The 19th, child marriage was legal in all 50 states as recently as 2018. In the seven years that followed, 16 states have imposed bans on child marriage.In August 2024, the Child Marriage Prevention Act of 2024 was introduced in the U.S. Senate. Sponsored by Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL), this bill aims to establish a National Commission to Combat Child Marriage and to provide incentives to states for imposing bans on child marriage.A year after being introduced to Congress, however, the bill has not made headway, as emphasized by Cloud in her Tweets this week.&quot;Yall know what it is&quot;: Natasha Cloud reacts to fan support after she stands up for Sabrina Ionescu in tense situationOn the court, Cloud shows the same enthusiasm when coming to her teammates' defense. Earlier this month, a fan group supporting the Liberty commended this quality of hers.On Aug. 3, Cloud gave Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley a piece of her mind after Hartley dished out a hard foul on Sabrina Ionescu. After the game, fan group Liberty Lead gave Cloud &quot;a big shoutout&quot; on X for her gesture.Cloud acknowledged the praise with a nonchalant Tweet.&quot;Yall know what it is,&quot; she tweeted.Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4LINK@LibertyLeadSM Yall know what it is.As the Liberty close out their regular season, Cloud continues to show her value to the team in her first season in New York.