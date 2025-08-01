"Our men supported us all along": Satou Sabally expresses gratitude to $44.4M German NBA star as women's national team secures equal pay

As a player union rep in the WNBA, Satou Sabally is currently locked in a fierce battle to secure better salaries and benefits for the league's players. Though the union's CBA negotiations with the WNBA have not gone as they envisioned it, Sabally has at least achieved a victory in compensation talks elsewhere.On Thursday, the Phoenix Mercury forward posted an Instagram story celebrating the increase in prize money granted to her and her teammates on Germany's national squad. In the IG story, Sabally gave a special shoutout to some compatriots who helped the women's team get to this milestone, which was reported by the local German newspaper Braunschweiger Zeitung.&quot;Our men supported us all along in negotiations for equal compensation and conditions during camps,&quot; Sabally wrote in her story's caption.Satou Sabally thanks the men's national team for helping the women's national team negotiate better prize money and training conditions. Credit: Sabally/IGSabally's IG story featured an image of Dennis Schroder, team captain of the men's national team. Schroder, who recently signed a three-year, $44.4 million deal with the Sacramento Kings as per Spotrac, who was quoted as saying that he welcomes this development.&quot;The prize money is now clearly written down,&quot; Schroder was quoted as saying. &quot;It's fair from our point of view. It doesn't just apply to us guys, but everything is the same for the women.&quot;This is welcome news for the women on Germany's national team, which finished fifth in the 2025 EuroBasket last month. Sabally, however, did not suit up for that squad captained by the New York Liberty's Leonie Fiebich.It's possible, of course, that Sabally will follow up her 2023 EuroBasket stint with another national team appearance in the next few years. By then, perhaps she'll get to enjoy better perks granted to the women's squad.&quot;I never feel pressure&quot;: Satou Sabally gets candid on dealing with expectations in WNBAAs for Sabally's WNBA career, she has found much success in her first year with the Mercury, who currently have the second-best record in the Western Conference.On Thursday's episode of the Mercury's online series &quot;For the W,&quot; Sabally opened up on dealing with expectations as a basketball career.&quot;I never feel pressure,&quot; Sabally said in this episode. &quot;That is really something external [and] I have my walls up towards that.&quot;Sabally also credited her teammates for working as a collective unit to propel the Mercury to a winning record thus far.In particular, she credited Kathryn Westbeld and Sami Whitcomb for playing their roles to a tee. Sabally also expressed her delight to play alongside stars Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.