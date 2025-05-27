"Paige and Azzi's story is really beautiful" - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers' ex-teammate Azzi Fudd liking video examining their relationship

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are all over social media these days. While their national title win and Bueckers' entry into the WNBA have made headlines in the basketball world, few know the full story of the close bond between the two hoopers.

Ad

On Monday, an online user @shenaecurry posted a video while shedding tears, supposedly because she'd just watched a video documentary on the friendship between Bueckers and Fudd. Wiping her tears away, the online user spoke about how she was touched by the documentary.

"I need y'all to know how ridiculous I am, because I am weeping from watching a video that documented Paige and Azzi's relationship, meaning friendship and everything," the user said in the video. "From when they were little to now...Final Four [and also] when they both tore their ACLs and everything."

Ad

Trending

The online user went on to compliment the documentary on the two national champions.

"Oh my God, this is so beautiful. Why am I not a lesbian?" she said, giggling. "Why did you not make me a lesbian? This is so beautiful. Or maybe I don't have to be a lesbian 'cause, you know..." The online user trails off as she gets into another giggling fit.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As it turned out, Fudd liked the video of the online user reacting to the documentary.

The crying moment drew emotional reactions from other netizens, who shared her affinity for Bueckers and Fudd.

kiko @sanasenpaiii It's true though. Paige and Azzi's story is really beautiful, I hope we can get a documentary someday.

Ad

lyr @kchiefslove bro i love her so much. so happy for them ugh

Ad

Neisy @N3isgmzz1 we stay winning n i love it

Ad

audrey @bandwagonfan535 AWWW

Ad

jo @thearkvi Ok but fair bc why are they the most perfect coming of age love story

Ad

Aj @pbfayb Azzi also added that vid to her favourites

Ad

The bond between Bueckers and Fudd can be traced back to their high school days in 2017, when both players were trying out for the USA Women's U16 National Team. Their friendship went on to prosper at UConn, where they had a common experience of agony (the pain of going through major knee injuries) and glory (the conquest of the March Madness this year).

As far as the fans of Bueckers and Fudd are concerned, to say that this is a moving story would be an understatement.

Ad

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd join the "restaurant bill" trend on social media

One of the latest developments in the friendship between Bueckers and Fudd is their participation in the "restaurant bill" trend on TikTok.

In their uploaded skit, Fudd asks Bueckers how much she spent on their restaurant bill. Bueckers reveals the amount of $200, which Fudd considers as "not too bad," prompting Bueckers to give an exasperated look.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Clearly, Bueckers and Fudd continue to make time for their social media antics even as Fudd prepares for her final year at UConn and Bueckers gets acclimated to the pro ranks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More