"Paige and Azzi's story is really beautiful" - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers' ex-teammate Azzi Fudd liking video examining their relationship

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are all over social media these days. While their national title win and Bueckers' entry into the WNBA have made headlines in the basketball world, few know the full story of the close bond between the two hoopers.
On Monday, an online user @shenaecurry posted a video while shedding tears, supposedly because she'd just watched a video documentary on the friendship between Bueckers and Fudd. Wiping her tears away, the online user spoke about how she was touched by the documentary.
"I need y'all to know how ridiculous I am, because I am weeping from watching a video that documented Paige and Azzi's relationship, meaning friendship and everything," the user said in the video. "From when they were little to now...Final Four [and also] when they both tore their ACLs and everything."
The online user went on to compliment the documentary on the two national champions.
"Oh my God, this is so beautiful. Why am I not a lesbian?" she said, giggling. "Why did you not make me a lesbian? This is so beautiful. Or maybe I don't have to be a lesbian 'cause, you know..." The online user trails off as she gets into another giggling fit.
As it turned out, Fudd liked the video of the online user reacting to the documentary.
The crying moment drew emotional reactions from other netizens, who shared her affinity for Bueckers and Fudd.
The bond between Bueckers and Fudd can be traced back to their high school days in 2017, when both players were trying out for the USA Women's U16 National Team. Their friendship went on to prosper at UConn, where they had a common experience of agony (the pain of going through major knee injuries) and glory (the conquest of the March Madness this year).
As far as the fans of Bueckers and Fudd are concerned, to say that this is a moving story would be an understatement.
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd join the "restaurant bill" trend on social media
One of the latest developments in the friendship between Bueckers and Fudd is their participation in the "restaurant bill" trend on TikTok.
In their uploaded skit, Fudd asks Bueckers how much she spent on their restaurant bill. Bueckers reveals the amount of $200, which Fudd considers as "not too bad," prompting Bueckers to give an exasperated look.
Clearly, Bueckers and Fudd continue to make time for their social media antics even as Fudd prepares for her final year at UConn and Bueckers gets acclimated to the pro ranks.