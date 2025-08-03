“Paige, baby, just hang in there”: WNBA fans stunned as DiJonai Carrington gets dealt to West title favorites

The 2025 season has been a disaster for the Dallas Wings. Despite early hope after drafting Paige Bueckers, the team’s struggles have only deepened. On Sunday, they took another hit as DiJonai Carrington was traded to the West title favorites, the Minnesota Lynx.Carrington, who joined Dallas earlier this season, has now been traded ahead of the deadline. The move was officially announced by the Wings’ account on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;OFFICIAL: The Dallas Wings have traded guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota's 2027 second round pick,&quot; the caption read.This move garnered plenty of attention from Dallas fans, who seemed stunned by the move.&quot;Paige, baby, just hang in there,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;It’s too early for sh*t like this,&quot; added another.&quot;Poor Paige 😢 she’s an orphan 💔,&quot; remarked a third.While the news came as a tough blow for many, some fans expressed happiness for Carrington as she now joins a team firmly in the title race.&quot;I am so brokenhearted and happy for nai at the same time,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Dijonai ring this season i'm happy for her,&quot; expressed a second.&quot;Dijonai with studbudz LMAOOO its a w for her tbh&quot; remarked a third.However, only a few fans saw a silver lining in the deal.&quot;Hear me out... good trade for both parties,&quot; a fan shared.&quot;By trading for Diamond Miller, the Dallas Wings acquire a player who is under team control for another two seasons: team option in 2026 and RFA rights in 2027. Given that Nai was unlikely to re-sign with Dallas, this was good business from a roster and cap management perspective,&quot; explained another.