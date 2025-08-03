  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • “Paige, baby, just hang in there”: WNBA fans stunned as DiJonai Carrington gets dealt to West title favorites

“Paige, baby, just hang in there”: WNBA fans stunned as DiJonai Carrington gets dealt to West title favorites

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:05 GMT
&ldquo;Paige, baby, just hang in there&rdquo;: WNBA fans stunned as DiJonai Carrington gets dealt to West title favorites (Source: Imagn)
“Paige, baby, just hang in there”: WNBA fans stunned as DiJonai Carrington gets dealt to West title favorites (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 season has been a disaster for the Dallas Wings. Despite early hope after drafting Paige Bueckers, the team’s struggles have only deepened. On Sunday, they took another hit as DiJonai Carrington was traded to the West title favorites, the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

Carrington, who joined Dallas earlier this season, has now been traded ahead of the deadline. The move was officially announced by the Wings’ account on X (formerly Twitter).

"OFFICIAL: The Dallas Wings have traded guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota's 2027 second round pick," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This move garnered plenty of attention from Dallas fans, who seemed stunned by the move.

"Paige, baby, just hang in there," a fan wrote.
"It’s too early for sh*t like this," added another.
"Poor Paige 😢 she’s an orphan 💔," remarked a third.

While the news came as a tough blow for many, some fans expressed happiness for Carrington as she now joins a team firmly in the title race.

Ad
"I am so brokenhearted and happy for nai at the same time," a fan wrote.
"Dijonai ring this season i'm happy for her," expressed a second.
"Dijonai with studbudz LMAOOO its a w for her tbh" remarked a third.

However, only a few fans saw a silver lining in the deal.

"Hear me out... good trade for both parties," a fan shared.
"By trading for Diamond Miller, the Dallas Wings acquire a player who is under team control for another two seasons: team option in 2026 and RFA rights in 2027. Given that Nai was unlikely to re-sign with Dallas, this was good business from a roster and cap management perspective," explained another.
About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications