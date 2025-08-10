  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers already making off-court impact with recruiting efforts amid Wings hitting new low 

Paige Bueckers already making off-court impact with recruiting efforts amid Wings hitting new low 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:48 GMT
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings (image credit: getty)

Paige Bueckers is committed to being part of the Dallas Wings for the long run, contributing not only on the court but also behind the scenes. She has reportedly been helping the front office attract players to join the team.

Ad

Wings general manager Curt Miller spoke about Bueckers’ off-court efforts to strengthen their position as a title contender in the coming years.

“Paige wants to be involved in recruiting players to Dallas,” Miller said on Saturday, via Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Miller also acknowledged Arike Ogunbowale’s dedication to Dallas. Following the All-Star weekend, she has been working alongside Bueckers to maximize the team’s chances of winning a championship.

“Arike also initiates free agency conversations with me,” Miller said. “It’s exciting that your two best players consistently want to talk future. She’ll pick up the phone and call me, 'What about so-and-so?’ I think she’s been through the good times, she’s been through some of the building years.
Ad
"Since the All-Star break, you see the way she and Paige communicate. You can hear them speaking the same language. That’s been exciting for us.”

The Wings are 12th in the standings with an 8-23 record. They'll likely receive a lottery pick in the 2026 draft, which would allow them to add a top prospect. They could pair Lauren Betts, Azzi Fud or Olivia Miles with Bueckers and Ogunbowale, creating a promising core.

Ad

Arike Ogunbowale reacts to Dallas’ loss to New York without Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings dropped their fourth straight game, losing to the New York Liberty 88-77 on Friday. They were without Paige Bueckers, who missed her first game since July 27 against the Las Vegas Aces.

Despite the defeat, the Wings found positives in their second-half performance, outscoring the Liberty 43-38. Arike Ogunbowale said she wants her team to bring that same energy throughout entire games.

Ad
“If we can put two halves together like the second half, I think we’re in good shape,” Ogunbowale said after the game. “That’s been the story all year long, putting two halves together, four quarters together.”

Dallas will conclude its two-game homestand with a matchup with the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications