Paige Bueckers already making off-court impact with recruiting efforts amid Wings hitting new low 

Paige Bueckers is committed to being part of the Dallas Wings for the long run, contributing not only on the court but also behind the scenes. She has reportedly been helping the front office attract players to join the team.Wings general manager Curt Miller spoke about Bueckers’ off-court efforts to strengthen their position as a title contender in the coming years.“Paige wants to be involved in recruiting players to Dallas,” Miller said on Saturday, via Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth. Miller also acknowledged Arike Ogunbowale’s dedication to Dallas. Following the All-Star weekend, she has been working alongside Bueckers to maximize the team’s chances of winning a championship.“Arike also initiates free agency conversations with me,” Miller said. “It’s exciting that your two best players consistently want to talk future. She’ll pick up the phone and call me, 'What about so-and-so?’ I think she’s been through the good times, she’s been through some of the building years. &quot;Since the All-Star break, you see the way she and Paige communicate. You can hear them speaking the same language. That’s been exciting for us.”The Wings are 12th in the standings with an 8-23 record. They'll likely receive a lottery pick in the 2026 draft, which would allow them to add a top prospect. They could pair Lauren Betts, Azzi Fud or Olivia Miles with Bueckers and Ogunbowale, creating a promising core.Arike Ogunbowale reacts to Dallas’ loss to New York without Paige BueckersThe Dallas Wings dropped their fourth straight game, losing to the New York Liberty 88-77 on Friday. They were without Paige Bueckers, who missed her first game since July 27 against the Las Vegas Aces.Despite the defeat, the Wings found positives in their second-half performance, outscoring the Liberty 43-38. Arike Ogunbowale said she wants her team to bring that same energy throughout entire games.“If we can put two halves together like the second half, I think we’re in good shape,” Ogunbowale said after the game. “That’s been the story all year long, putting two halves together, four quarters together.”Dallas will conclude its two-game homestand with a matchup with the Washington Mystics on Sunday.