Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's grandparents catch up in special reunion

After three years at the UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have developed a strong and special bond. On Wednesday, a tweet showed Bueckers meeting Fudd's grandparents.

"Welcome back," the post's caption read.

Bueckers and Fudd first met five years ago at a USA Basketball camp, where they initially competed for the same position as guards.

Despite an initial underestimation from both players, they developed a close relationship. Their bond led to Bueckers persuading Fudd to join her at UConn.

In 2019, both players talked about their relationship in an interview with Overtime.

"Even though Paige is my best friend, she is one of the most annoying people ever," Fudd said (Timestamp: 0:52). "She's like a thousand siblings. Our friendship is very up and down. We fight a lot. With Paige, everything turns into a competition. It can be absolutely anything."

"I know how to get under her skin, talk a little trash. Off the court, we joke a lot," Bueckers replied.

Their time together was disrupted by injuries. Bueckers missed almost two seasons with ACL tears while Fudd missed 11 games as a freshman and 22 in her sophomore season.

When the Dallas Wings selected Bueckers as the No. 1 pick, Fudd attended the draft to support her.

Bueckers has not tasted victory with the Wings (0-3). In three games, she's averaged 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

Paige Bueckers gets special visit from Azzi Fudd during Wings-Lynx game

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings faced the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Azzi Fudd attended the game at Target Center to cheer on her former teammate.

The Wings lost the game 85-81. Bueckers recorded 12 points and 10 assists, and Arike Ogunbowale added 21 points, two rebounds and five assists.

