Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd’s sweet hug and bag moment sparks fans’ lovefest: "They are wives"

The rumors surrounding Paige Bueckers and former longtime UConn teammate Azzi Fudd have swirled to new heights over the past few weeks. They were spotted holding hands after Bueckers’ Dallas Wings lost 102-72 to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Two days later, they were together again in Chicago, where Fudd handed a bag to the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft before sharing a hug.
Fans promptly reacted to another Bueckers-Fudd interaction.
"The way she's handing the bag to Paige yes they're wives"
One fan said:
"this is so cute also is azzi wearing paige’s sweatpants i feel like i’ve seen her in those lol"
Basketball fans on Instagram also reacted to the clip. @deepsean added:
"Omg this love"
Another fan continued:
"Oh happy happy day. Needing to see more joy after several rough days. 💙"
One more fan commented:
"aaaaawwwwweee 😍😍😍"
Roughly two weeks ago, Azzi Fudd stirred social media following an Instagram story. She showed a photo of a hairstylist doing her hair while she took a selfie. The back of her mobile phone featured three lines that fans promptly and unerringly noticed:
“Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend”
The Bueckers-Fudd relationship reportedly started when they were still in their teens. It was the now WNBA All-Star who recruited Fudd to play for the UConn Huskies, where they were teammates for four years. Together, they carried the program to the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship.
Paige Bueckers endures second straight rough shooting night for Dallas Wings
In Paige Bueckers’ previous 10 games before Monday’s 102-72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, she had been scorching hot. The rookie averaged 53.7% before the Mercury shackled her to 3-for-11 shooting, tied for the worst in her career.
On Wednesday, Bueckers continued to misfire, going 5-for-20 and finished with 17 points. Bueckers’ inefficient night was a key reason the Chicago Sky defended their home court with an 87-76 win. Over her past two games, she is shooting 26.2%, easily her worst in back-to-back games.
The absence of resident gunner Arike Ogunbowale has taken its toll on Paige Bueckers. Fellow rookies Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly have stood out, but they have not been consistent in punishing opponents for paying too much attention to Bueckers. Without Ogunbowale, opposing teams have been more aggressive in trapping and forcing the All-Star point guard to give up the ball.
The Wings are 0-2 following back-to-back blowout losses during a three-game road trip. They end their stretch with a highly-anticipated showdown against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday.