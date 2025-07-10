Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd’s sweet hug and bag moment sparks fans’ lovefest: "They are wives"

The rumors surrounding Paige Bueckers and former longtime UConn teammate Azzi Fudd have swirled to new heights over the past few weeks. They were spotted holding hands after Bueckers’ Dallas Wings lost 102-72 to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Two days later, they were together again in Chicago, where Fudd handed a bag to the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft before sharing a hug.

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to another Bueckers-Fudd interaction.

"The way she's handing the bag to Paige yes they're wives"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan said:

"this is so cute also is azzi wearing paige’s sweatpants i feel like i’ve seen her in those lol"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Basketball fans on Instagram also reacted to the clip. @deepsean added:

"Omg this love"

Another fan continued:

"Oh happy happy day. Needing to see more joy after several rough days. 💙"

One more fan commented:

"aaaaawwwwweee 😍😍😍"

Fan reactions to the Bueckers-Page hug on Wednesday. [photo: @azzifuddupdates_

Roughly two weeks ago, Azzi Fudd stirred social media following an Instagram story. She showed a photo of a hairstylist doing her hair while she took a selfie. The back of her mobile phone featured three lines that fans promptly and unerringly noticed:

Ad

“Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bueckers-Fudd relationship reportedly started when they were still in their teens. It was the now WNBA All-Star who recruited Fudd to play for the UConn Huskies, where they were teammates for four years. Together, they carried the program to the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship.

Paige Bueckers endures second straight rough shooting night for Dallas Wings

In Paige Bueckers’ previous 10 games before Monday’s 102-72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, she had been scorching hot. The rookie averaged 53.7% before the Mercury shackled her to 3-for-11 shooting, tied for the worst in her career.

Ad

On Wednesday, Bueckers continued to misfire, going 5-for-20 and finished with 17 points. Bueckers’ inefficient night was a key reason the Chicago Sky defended their home court with an 87-76 win. Over her past two games, she is shooting 26.2%, easily her worst in back-to-back games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The absence of resident gunner Arike Ogunbowale has taken its toll on Paige Bueckers. Fellow rookies Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly have stood out, but they have not been consistent in punishing opponents for paying too much attention to Bueckers. Without Ogunbowale, opposing teams have been more aggressive in trapping and forcing the All-Star point guard to give up the ball.

The Wings are 0-2 following back-to-back blowout losses during a three-game road trip. They end their stretch with a highly-anticipated showdown against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More