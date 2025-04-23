  • home icon
  Paige Bueckers beams at the idea of playing in the same city as her favorite Kyrie Irving

Paige Bueckers beams at the idea of playing in the same city as her favorite Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:34 GMT
Paige Bueckers beams as she intrigued with idea of playing in the same city as of her
Paige Bueckers beams as she intrigued with idea of playing in the same city as of her 'favorite' Kyrie Irving

Paige Bueckers was excited about joining the Dallas Wings for the 2025 WNBA season. As the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, she's expected to mark an era not only in Dallas but also in the league.

She was introduced as the top pick in the draft in a press conference held on Wednesday. She opened up about her expectations for the season while even receiving welcome gifts.

Bueckers will play in the same city as Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, whom she calls one of her favorite players.

"He's been my favorite player since forever ... to be able to lean on and support ... just excited for Dallas itself ... great to be in the same city as him," Bueckers said.
