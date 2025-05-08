Paige Bueckers bluntly voices fear of "overstepping" with leadership aspirations

The Dallas Wings will lean on Paige Bueckers to lead them this season. Although she is just fresh from leading UConn to the national championship, Bueckers’ voice and presence are assets coach Chris Koclanes has counted on. The highly touted point guard is embracing a leadership role as the Wings prepare for the 2025 season.

In a chat with the media on Wednesday, Bueckers said about emerging as a team leader:

“I want to be a leader, even though it is my rookie season and continue to use my voice and find the best ways to do it, while not overstepping. I just want to gain everyone’s respect to the point where they respect my voice.”

Paige Bueckers debuted for the Dallas Wings on Friday against the Las Vegas Aces. The moment came just 27 days after she lifted the national championship trophy while playing for the UConn Huskies. She immediately proved against the Aces that the Wings will need her leadership to thrive.

Bueckers played 23 minutes in her first game as a pro and contributed 10 points, four rebounds and one assist. She started alongside All-Star Arike Ogunbowale and veteran guard DiJonai Carrington. Despite Bueckers being a rookie, Chris Koclanes gave her the reins of the offense.

Wings coach Chris Koclanes has high praise for Paige Bueckers despite blowout loss to Aces

The Purcell Pavilion crowd, familiar with Paige Bueckers’ college exploits, might have been surprised on Friday. Bueckers did not dazzle her opponents in the same way Notre Dame fans have been accustomed to seeing from her. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft couldn't put on a sizzling display against the Las Vegas Aces.

Wings coach Chris Koclanes said about Bueckers’ debut:

"The game is slow for her. Usually, there is a transition period, and there will be, at times, to where you have to just continue to work at it, work at it, and eventually it slows down. But the pace with which she plays is just different.”

Bueckers’ numbers didn't stand out, but she opened her WNBA against All-Stars and Olympians Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd. The rookie just went up against arguably the best backcourt trio in the league.

Koclanes reportedly told Paige Bueckers not to aim for perfection in her debut. The advice proved spot-on, as there were moments the point guard struggled. Still, Koclanes was impressed with what she saw from the rookie and praised her performance.

