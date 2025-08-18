  • home icon
Paige Bueckers boldly predicts 1v1 winner between her and girlfriend Azzi Fudd

By Michael Macasero
Published Aug 18, 2025 11:14 GMT
Paige Bueckers boldly predicts 1v1 winner between her and girlfriend Azzi Fudd.
Paige Bueckers boldly predicts 1v1 winner between her and girlfriend Azzi Fudd. [photo: @azzi35/IG, @paigebueckers/IG]

Paige Bueckers gamely answered questions set by radio host and sports writer Willie Ramirez on Sunday. Before Bueckers suited up for the Dallas Wings against the Las Vegas Aces, the rookie joined the host’s “You Don’t Say” episode. Unsurprisingly, Ramirez asked Bueckers who would win in a 1-on-1 matchup between her and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd.

Bueckers thought for a moment before answering:

“Best-of-7 [race] to 11 [points], I’m winning. A sweep, 4-0. The most she would get is 7, so it’s 11-7.”
Legendary UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma often kept his players sharp by letting them play 1-on-1 against each other. During their stint under him, Bueckers and Fudd almost certainly had their fair share of battles. Considering how competitive both are, they likely know who has the edge in head-to-head duels.

Willie Ramirez started with a few easy questions. He asked her about the anime character she could be best friends with. The superstar point guard promptly answered SpongeBob. Bueckers did not hesitate to name “Love and Basketball” as her favorite sports movie.

The ESPN radio host also coaxed out of Bueckers her most embarrassing moments, which she said were tripping on her shoes while playing basketball.

Bueckers smoothly went through the questions until she was asked about how a 1-on-1 showdown with Azzi Fudd would turn out. After some thought, the WNBA All-Star emphatically declared a shutout against the UConn standout.

Paige Bueckers wants to have a shootout with Kyrie Irving

Paige Bueckers wanted Kyrie Irving, her favorite player growing up, to watch one of her games this season. The Dallas Mavericks point guard gladly obliged by attending the Dallas Wings’ highly anticipated hosting of the Indiana Fever in late June.

The Wings lost 94-86 to the Caitlin Clark-less team, but Bueckers received a consolation prize. She called the meeting with Irving “surreal.”

Paige Bueckers isn’t done with Irving, though. When asked by Willie Ramirez to name the player she wanted to have a shootout with, Bueckers responded:

“Kyrie Irving.”

Kyrie Irving is a career 39.4% shooter from 3-point distance. Over his last two seasons with the Mavericks, he has made 40.6% of his attempts from that range.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is not even within sniffing distance of Irving's accuracy. In her first WNBA season, she is shooting 31.0%. Still, Bueckers looks forward to having a chance to test her mettle against her favorite player.

