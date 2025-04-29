Paige Bueckers breaks down the brutal reality of being a WNBA point guard: "Leaning on the coaching staff for help and questions"

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings opened their training camp on Sunday. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft joined the holdovers, veteran acquisitions and fellow rookies in preparing for the new season. The step up in competition after starring for the UConn Huskies promptly caught Bueckers’ attention.

When asked about playing point guard against pros instead of going up against college-level talent, Bueckers responded that the role is not new to her. She added:

“Learning a new offense, being a leader on the court, being the quarterback on the court for the offense. Knowing what to call, when to call it. ... Just leaning on the coaching staff for help and questions. Communicating with teammates. Having a great level of communication on the floor obviously helps a lot.”

Bueckers largely played point guard at the start of her UConn career. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma asked her to play off the ball more to help create opportunities for the team. The strategy proved to be key in the Huskies’ 2025 national championship.

New Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes will likely give the reins of the offense to Paige Bueckers. He will almost certainly continue making Arike Ogunbowale their resident scorer, a role the sweet-shooting guard has thrived for years. The attention Ogunbowale gets from the defense will also make life easier for Bueckers. The Wings could easily have one of the most lethal backcourts in the WNBA.

The Dallas Wings will lean heavily on Paige Bueckers' playmaking

The Dallas Wings have a backcourt-heavy roster but Paige Bueckers, before the season starts, is likely their best point guard. Bueckers is a shoo-in to start alongside Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt. DiJonai Carrington could make a case as the third starter in a perimeter-oriented first five.

The Wings also drafted rookies Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly and Mai Yamamoto to help run the offense. Who among the three will earn the roster spot is anybody’s guess.

Veterans Carrington, Ogunbowale, Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris could help orchestrate the plays. Still, Chris Koclanes will put a heavy load on offense on Paige Bueckers as the team’s primary playmaker.

If the No. 1 pick this year struggles to run the offense, the Wings face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

